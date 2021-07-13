Brooklyn driver dies after colliding with parked truck on Clearview Expressway: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Brooklyn woman was killed in a fiery collision on the Clearview Expressway early in the morning of Tuesday, July 13.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle accident around 3 a.m. on the roadway between Union Turnpike and Hillside Avenue, near Exit 1. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a 2018 Honda Accord with an unidentified woman inside.

The woman was identified as Evelissa Santos Paulino, 33, of Sheridan Avenue in Cypress Hills, according to authorities.

The NYPD Highway Unit’s Collision Investigation Squad determined the woman was traveling southbound on the Clearview Expressway at a high rate of speed, lost control of her car, and collided into the back of an unoccupied, parked 18-wheeler tractor trailer, which caused the Accord to catch fire. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The southbound lanes of the Clearview Expressway were closed for a period and the investigation continues.