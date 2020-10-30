'Heartbreaking and gut-wrenching': SUV driver fatally strikes two pedestrians, including 8-year-old girl, in Jamaica – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An 8-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman died after a driver of lost control of her SUV, jumped the curb and struck the victims on Friday, Oct. 30.

Police responded to a call regarding the collision at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers from the 103rd Precinct found the two victims — who a police spokesperson said were not related — on the road with trauma to their bodies.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victims to Jamaica Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 47-year-old female was driving a black Range Rover southbound on 164th Street and approached the intersection at Jamaica Avenue when she lost control and jumped the curb, striking the two pedestrians. The driver remained at scene and no arrest was made.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter that the incident is “heartbreaking and gut-wrenching.”

Police are on the scene after a car jumped the curb in Queens, killing a woman and child, and injuring a second child. It’s heartbreaking and gut-wrenching. Chirlane and I are sending our prayers to their families. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 30, 2020

A police spokesperson said the cause of the accident is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.