Quantcast
'Heartbreaking and gut-wrenching': SUV driver fatally strikes two pedestrians, including 8-year-old girl, in Jamaica – QNS.com
Police & Fire

‘Heartbreaking and gut-wrenching’: SUV driver fatally strikes two pedestrians, including 8-year-old girl, in Jamaica

AvatarBy
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

An 8-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman died after a driver of lost control of her SUV, jumped the curb and struck the victims on Friday, Oct. 30.

Police responded to a call regarding the collision at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers from the 103rd Precinct found the two victims — who a police spokesperson said were not related — on the road with trauma to their bodies.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victims to Jamaica Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 47-year-old female was driving a black Range Rover southbound on 164th Street and approached the intersection at Jamaica Avenue when she lost control and jumped the curb, striking the two pedestrians. The driver remained at scene and no arrest was made.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter that the incident is “heartbreaking and gut-wrenching.”

A police spokesperson said the cause of the accident is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York