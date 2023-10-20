Queens Power List event celebrates borough’s most influential figures

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

For the second year in a row, Schneps Media identified and brought together close to 50 of the most influential movers and shakers across the borough for their Queens Power List.

The honorees were celebrated and had the chance to mix and mingle with guests at a lively networking celebration at Terrace on The Park in Flushing Meadows Park on Thursday, Oct 19.

“You are what makes Queens the best place on this planet,” said State Sen. John Liu, who made an appearance at the event. “This is something that makes people aspire to do even more and even better.”

The night began with a VIP Cocktail Hour for just the honorees to connect intimately with each other followed by ultimate networking with honorees and guests. Honorees also took turns sharing about their roles and the impact they hope to continue having in the Queens community. The night culminated with a high energy award presentation.

“’I’m really fortunate to accept this on behalf of the great team that we have at both Jamaica hospital and Flushing hospital,” said Bruce Flanz, president and CEO of MediSys Health Network, and a first time Queens Power List honoree. “It really takes a team of 6,500 people working together to provide the really excellent service that we’re blessed to give our community.”

This year’s honorees were a diverse mix of the most impactful professionals in their respective industries, including transportation, healthcare and financial services. Many of the honorees from last year’s inaugural Queens Power List were recognized again in 2023. But several newcomers to the Power List were lauded for their influence in the past year.

“This is my first time being honored and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of such an elite group of people,” said Adnan Khan, Branch Manager of the Sunnyside Bethpage Federal Credit Union.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the event’s presenting sponsor, began their expansion into Queens with the opening of the Sunnyside branch last month. Since their inception eight years ago, they have grown to have 30 branches on Long Island.

“Yes, it’s really important to provide a service and when it comes to supply and delivery of our systems, but more importantly, it’s about making a difference in the communities that we serve,” said Renee McClure, NYC Director of Community and Customer Engagement within Corporate Affairs at National Grid, during the VIP cocktail hour.

The Schneps Media Power List was born 20 years ago with the Long Island Press Power List that has continuously highlighted the movers and shakers east of the city. And two years ago, the Queens Power List, Bronx Power List, Brooklyn Power List and Dan’s Power List of the East End were added to the list. Last year was the inaugural Dan’s Palm Beach Power List and this year the Philadelphia Power List joins the fold.

But given that Schneps Media was born in Queens, it was only right to recognize a Queens Power List to highlight those making an impact in the most diverse place in the world.

“We’re here for a great cause and this is what makes our borough the greatest in the city,” said Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, one of the honorees who was present to receive the award.

Assemblyman David Weprin, who was honored for the second time, also brought an official assembly proclamation for all honorees to go home with

“It’s important that people know each other and network,” said Weprin. “And Schneps Media in particular is very involved with the communities that they serve.”

The honorees invited their own guests to help celebrate the night away. Some brought family and friends, while others invited the colleagues that they work with daily. Most recognized that the recognition would not be possible without the rest of their team.

“I am very proud to work with a handful of people that are just working really hard and tirelessly to make sure that there is high quality and low cost healthcare available to New Yorkers,” said Michelle Dominguez, Manager of Public Relations of MetroPlus Health.

The honorees who could not make the event in person were sure to send someone to express appreciation for the recognition on their behalf.

“The value of it is the fact that we get to show one another in the Queens community how much we truly value the Queens community, ” said a representative for Roel Huinink, President and CEO of JFKIAT, who accepted the honor on his behalf. “We couldn’t do anything without one another.”

Lorraine Chambers Lewis, the Executive Director of Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital could not make it but sent in a video address that was played during the awards ceremony portion of the night.

Robert De Salvio, President of Genting Americas East was one of the honorees at this year’s Queens Power List but could not attend due to a scheduling conflict. His daughter Margaret Kaufman attended and accepted the award in his honor.

“He’s incredibly honored to be recognized and looks forward to the continued partnership over the coming years,” said Kaufman, who serves as the director of digital media at Genting Americas.

During the lively award ceremony portion of the night, the honorees danced down the red carpet to a specially picked out song for them. They then called on their guests to join them as they were crowned and received their golden trophy.

“It’s important that not only we recognize the folks that are doing the amazing work, but it’s also important to continue to promote the good work that major agencies like the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are conducting,” said Rachelle Antoine, Manager of External Affairs & Community Outreach at JFK Redevelopment, PANYNJ. “Especially supporting Black businesses and MWBE firms.”

The event also featured a raffle from which all proceeds went to LiveOnNY, a nonprofit organization working to help New Yorkers navigate the process of organ transplants, as well as the donation process. Leonard Achan, the President and CEO of the organization, was one of the honorees.

“’I’m so blessed to be named amongst such great people,” said George Guillaume, the Director of Redevelopment for Delta Airlines on JFK’s Terminal 4. “We are the number one airline in New York and two of our hubs are in Queens. So not only are we investing here we also are part of this community with over 10,000 employees that serve both JFK and LaGuardia.”

The 2023 Queens Power List honors the following:

Leonard Achan: President and CEO of LiveOnNY

Joseph P. Addabbo Jr.: NYS Senator, District 15

Kevin Alexander: President and CEO of Rockaway Development and Revitalization Corporation

Rachelle Antoine: Manager of External Affairs & Community Outreach at JFK Redevelopment, PANYNJ

Seth Bornstein: Executive Director of the Queens Economic Development Corp.

Dr. Gerrard P. Bushell: President and CEO of The New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK

Alexander Camarda: Senior Director of State Government Relations at Charter Spectrum

Flor Cawley: CEO of Flor Cawley Agent of State Farm Insurance

Lorraine Chambers-Lewis: Executive Director of Long Island Jewish Forest Hills

John D’Angelo, MD: Senior Vice President and Regional Executive Director, Chief of Integrated Operations at Northwell Health’s Central Region

John J. Ciafone, Esq: Trial Attorney at Law Offices of John J. Ciafone

Rick Cotton: Executive Director of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Robert DeSalvio: President of Genting Americas East

Michelle Stoddart: Senior Vice President of Community Development at Resorts World New York City

Dr. Christine Mangino: President of Queensborough Community College

Stephen Di Dio: Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Queensborough Community College

Sahirah Durrani: Associate Director of MetroPlus Health

Michelle Dominguez: Manager of Public Relations of MetroPlus Health

Michael Faltischek: Founding Partner of Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, P.C.

Mike Finley: CEO of Boingo Wireless

Bruce J. Flanz: President and CEO of MediSys Health Network

Debra-Ellen Glickstein: Founding Executive Director of NYC Kids RISE

Ira Goldstein: Executive Director of the Black Car Fund

George Guillaume: Program Director of JFK Terminal 4 Redevelopment at Delta Air Lines, Inc

Roel Huinink: President and CEO of JFKIAT

Adnan Khan: Sunnyside Branch Manager at Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Frances Kweller: Founder of Kweller Prep Tutoring

Michael Lagoudis: President of Mortgage World Bankers at Ponce Bank

Jeffrey Lebowitz: Retired NYS Supreme Court Justice and of Counsel at Abrams Fensterman LLP

Msgr. Alfred LoPinto: President and CEO of Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens

Bruno Marques: General Manager of Terrace on the Park

Nina Maurello: Senior Leasing Manager at Macerich

Renee McClure: NYC Director of Community and Customer Engagement within Corporate Affairs at National Grid

Dr. Les Mullings: Founder and CEO of Challenge Preparatory Charter School in Far Rockaway

David L. Reich, MD: President of Mount Sinai Queens

Jorge Roberts: CEO of Avports

Gloria Rochester: President, Founder & CEO of New York State Sickle Cell Advocacy Network, Inc.

Justin K. Rodgers: President and CEO of Greater Jamaica Development Corp

Ramon Rodriguez: President and CEO of Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Ram Singla: Business Development Consultant at M&R Concessions LLC

Howard Stein: Managing Partner at Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman, LLP

Travis Terry: President of Capalino

Bradley Tollefson: SVP of Development at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Annie Tom: Branch Manager at Flushing Bank

Nancy Vargas: CEO of DH2 Chauffeured Transportation

Frank Wu: President of Queens College

Mitchel Wu: Chinese-American Planning Council