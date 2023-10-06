Teen arrested for allegedly taking part in armed robbery of Forest Hills vendor in August: NYPD

A teenager was arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Forest Hills street vendor in August. His two accomplices were busted last month.

Detectives from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills arrested a 16-year-old boy Thursday morning and booked him for allegedly taking part in an armed robbery of a street vendor in August. The youngster was not identified because he is a minor. Investigators believe he acted in concert with two other crooks during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The teenager’s partners in crime partners, Jaheim Bradley, 20, of 170th Street in St. Albans and Jesse Mclean, 18, of 89th Avenue in Jamaica Hills, were both busted on the night of Thursday, Sept. 14 and charged with robbery, according to the NYPD.



The 38-year-old victim was working at his cart just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 29 in the vicinity of Queens Boulevard and 70th Road when three strangers approached him. One of the men pulled out a knife, while his two accomplices pulled out handguns as they demanded his cash and property. One of the crooks then forcibly removed money from the victim’s cart before all three fled northbound on 71st Avenue, according to authorities.



The victim was not injured during the heist.

Through Oct. 1, the 112th Precinct has reported 55 robberies so far in 2023, 12 fewer than the 67 robbery cases reported at the same time last year, representing a decrease of 17.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report.