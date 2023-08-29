Three armed men rob Forest Hills street vendor at gunpoint: NYPD

Cops are looking for the three men who allegedly held up a Forest Hills street vendor at gunpoint on Aug. 29.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for three armed robbers who menaced a street vendor early Tuesday morning.

Police say the 38-year-old victim was working at his cart just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 29 in the vicinity of Queens Boulevard and 70th Road when three strangers approached him. One of the men pulled out a knife, while his two accomplices pulled out handguns and demanded his cash and property. One of the crooks then forcibly removed money from the victim’s cart before all three fled northbound on 71st Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim did not sustain any injuries during the robbery.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the three suspects as they entered a nearby subway station.

Police say the suspects each have dark complexions and are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

One suspect wore all black with a black face covering. The second suspect wore a black tracksuit with a black head covering and the third man wore a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a light blue head covering and was carrying a black backpack.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.