Flushing Health and Wellness Expo to offer free screenings and resources for Queens seniors

The Senior Health and Wellness Expo, an annual event promoting healthy living for older adults, will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel, 135-20 39th Ave. in Flushing.

The expo presented by VillageCareMAX and hosted by Schneps Media, will provide attendees with free health services, educational sessions, and resources aimed at improving seniors’ overall well-being. The event will feature a variety of expo tables, breakout sessions, and giveaways, with a complimentary lunch for the first 200 attendees and free parking for the first 50 guests.

Participants can explore topics such as managed health care, senior living, financial planning, fraud protection, and more. Health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose, along with consultations with healthcare professionals, will be available. Experts will also discuss managing chronic conditions like diabetes and how nutrition can play a key role.

The expo will also feature vendors offering senior-focused products and services, including insurance, home care, and nutrition guidance. Local organizations will share information about housing, social services, and senior programs in Queens.

The event is free and open to the public, with walk-ins welcome. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register. The Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel is accessible via public transportation, including the Flushing-Main Street station on the 7 train.

For more information or to register, click here or visit schnepsmedia.com/events.