Southern Queens Park Association, Inc. celebrates it’s 44th anniversary

Elected officials from across the borough and city gathered in the Roy Wilkins Park gymnasium last month to celebrate the Southern Queens Park Association, Inc. on its 44th anniversary.

The organization has been providing and coordinating comprehensive programs for children, families, adults and seniors residing in the southeast Queens community.

In the spirit of community service and the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the event hired two distinguished members of the community that exemplify true dedication and love for community service; Queens Borough Park Commissioner Michael Dockett and Rosedale resident Kyle Bragg, president of SEIU 32BJ.

“For 44 years, SQPA has served the community by bringing together folks of all ages and backgrounds to improve their health, wellness, professional and athletic skills, and education,” state Senator Leroy Comrie said. “They have always focused their efforts on giving people the tools they need to reach their greatest potential, and that is why SQPA took the opportunity to honor President Bragg and Queens Borough Commissioner Dockett, two folks who are committed to very similar missions”

Among the friends, family and supporters of Southern Queens Park Association, Inc. and honorees, that attended the event were Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Comrie, state Senator James Sanders, City Councilmen I. Daneek Miller, Donovan Richards, Jimmy Van Bramer and Rory Lancman and Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee.