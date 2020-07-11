Stability still reigns in New York as COVID-19 infections remain low

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Close to 800 new cases of COVID-19 were found through testing in New York state on Thursday — but the outbreak remains stable, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Approximately 786 out of 73,558 people tested statewide for COVID-19 on July 9 were found to have the virus, Cuomo announced Friday. That amounted to a positive infection rate just a shade over 1%. Of the 786 new positive cases, about 44.5% of them were from New York City (351 in all).

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state stands at 826, which is 25 lower than the total recorded July 8. However, 87 patients were admitted Thursday, an increase of eight from the previous day. Ninety-two people were discharged from state hospitals on July 9.

Intubations also fell by six people on Thursday, bringing the total number to 92. There were also eight COVID-19 deaths on July 9.

Still, Cuomo cautioned New Yorkers to stay the course, given the troubling rise in COVID-19 infections across the country.

“New York’s COVID-19 numbers are stable and continue to trend in the right direction, but amid an alarming spike in cases throughout the nation and reports of lack of compliance here at home, it’s vitally important that residents continue practicing the behaviors that have successfully bent the curve,” Cuomo said. “We know that wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing are effective tools for fighting this virus—and now is the time to redouble those efforts. Continue to be New York Tough this weekend and show this nation the path forward while keeping your loved ones safe.”

This story originally appeared on amny.com.