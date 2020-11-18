Forest Hills cabaret star Stephen Miller to celebrate birthday with return on London's Harold Sanditen’s Open Mic Party – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Forest Hills actor and cabaret star Stephen Miller, the host of the internet TV show, “The Mama Rose Show,” will be performing on London-based Harold Sanditen’s Open Mic Party on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The show will be livestreamed at 2:10 p.m. New York Eastern time on YouTube and Facebook.

Sanditen, a jazz and cabaret singer, is the host of the über-popular Open Mic Party Live at Zédel – the longest-running show in the Crazy Coqs – London’s most beautiful music room.

In addition to Miller, the lineup for the Dec. 3 show will also feature Chamonix Aspen, Leanne Borghesi, Michele Brourman, Rosella Byers, Laurent Doumont, Sean Harkness, Marta Sanders, Regina Zona and Jess Robinson, who is the voice of almost every female character on the recently released series “Spitting Image.” Robinson skyrocketed to fame as “the woman of 1,000 voices” after being a finalist on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

Miller previously appeared on Sanditen’s Open Mic Party in July 2020 for a special show titled “A Midsummer Night’s Stream.” Back in February 2020 right before Valentine’s Day, Miller took to the stage as a headliner for the show “Love and Other Feelings” at The Hidden Cabaret at The Secret Room near Times Square in New York City. The show was hosted by Craig Horsley and the music director was Terry Burress (who has worked with Mariah Carey, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and many other icons).

This marked Miller’s return to being on stage after 20 years of working behind the scenes as a stage manager, director and designer on the Off-Broadway circuit. To a sold-out crowd, Miller wooed the audience with his rendition of “Can’t Help Loving That Man” and “Feelings.”

Miller created “The Mama Rose Show” to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts including Harold Sanditen, who was featured in a special Black Lives Matter episode. New episodes are posted every Wednesday, as well as on YouTube, and then shared across social media platforms.

Other fabulous guests who recently graced the “The Mama Rose Show” include Ilene Kristen, twice Daytime Emmy-nominated actress from “One Life to Live” and “Ryan’s Hope” and one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of “Grease.” “Sordid Lives” creator Del Shores and Emerson Collins, star of “A Very Sordid Wedding” Matthew Scott Montgomery, Disney Channel alum (“Sonny with a Chance,” “So Random”) and award-winning actor of Del Shores’ play “Yellow.”

Before his return to the stage earlier this year, Miller featured his talents in Special Education as a para-educator in his hometown of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School in which he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school.

Miller has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera in the Children’s chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner.

Miller’s favorite theatrical adventures include “Titanic,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “She Loves Me,” “West Side Story” and “Die Fledermaus.” Directing credits include “The Belle of Amherst” (off-Broadway), “The Cover of Life” (off-Broadway) and “Love is a Bad Neighborhood” (off-Broadway). Stage managing credits include “2071,” “The World We’ll Leave Our Grandchildren” (off-Broadway), “The Cherry Orchard” (off-Broadway); “The Bare Truth” (off-Broadway) and “King John” (Off-Broadway).