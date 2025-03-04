FDNY, NYPD face off in 4th annual ‘Battle of the Badges’ volleyball match to honor fallen heroes

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD and FDNY volleyball teams clashed in a spirited showdown on Saturday, March 8, at Maspeth High School in Elmhurst in the annual “Battle of the Badges” match, an event honoring first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty while strengthening bonds between police officers, firefighters, and the community.

The match, now in its fourth year, combined competitive energy with a heartfelt tribute. A moment of silence and a color guard presentation paid homage to fallen police officers and firefighters, reinforcing the solemn purpose behind the event. Proceeds from the game benefited the PBA Widows’ and Children’s Fund and the Ray Pfeifer Foundation, which supports first responders battling health issues.

A Game With a Greater Purpose

“This is about morale—for the players, for the city, for the community,” said FDNY volleyball coach Gerry Matacotta, an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Hall of Famer. “We want people to see firefighters and police officers as human beings. We play ball, have families, and are part of the community.”

Matacotta highlighted the broader scope of the FDNY team, which competes worldwide, including at the World Police and Fire Games. “This year, we’ll be in Birmingham, Alabama, representing New York City among 10,000 first responders,” he said. “And in two years, we head to Perth, Australia. But today, it’s about honoring those who served and continuing to build camaraderie.”

NYPD volleyball team captain Randy Adams, whose squad had won the past three matchups, echoed the sentiment. “It’s a friendly competition, but at the end of the day, we stand together in service to the city,” he said. “This match raises funds for the widows and families of fallen officers, and that’s what makes it special.”

Malcolm Brisset Ortiz, president of the NYPD men’s volleyball team and a community affairs officer, emphasized the role the game plays in first responders’ mental health. “These teams were created so officers have an outlet between the stresses of work and home,” Ortiz said. “It’s about looking forward to something beyond just the job. This year, I especially want to dedicate this game to mental health awareness and suicide prevention among first responders. It’s a conversation we don’t have often enough.”

Maspeth High School’s Ongoing Support

FDNY Captain David Hayes noted the significance of Maspeth High School’s involvement in hosting the match. “It’s not easy to get gym space in New York City, so we’re really grateful,” Hayes said. “This school has helped keep our team going for years, and events like this show the strength of our community.”

Beyond competition, both teams extend their impact by hosting volleyball clinics for students. The NYPD team recently conducted clinics in Costa Rica, donating equipment and training young athletes, while FDNY participates in international tournaments, furthering outreach and camaraderie.

A Community-Centered Event

Democratic district leader-elect Phil Wong attended the event and praised its role in fostering safety and unity. “We need every district to be safe,” Wong said. “Events like this bring the community together and remind us of the sacrifices our police and firefighters make every day.”

In the end, the NYPD team secured another victory, extending their winning streak in the 4th annual “Battle of the Badges” volleyball match, but both teams emphasized that the true win was the unity and support shown for first responders and their families.

The “Battle of the Badges” continues to grow in significance each year, with organizers already planning for a larger event in 2025.