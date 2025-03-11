Woman found dead inside Locust Manor home during wellness check: NYPD

A woman was found dead inside this home on 127th Avenue in Locust Manor on Saturday morning.

Detectives from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica are investigating the death of a woman inside a Locust Manor home on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call of a person in need of medical attention inside 172-15 127th Ave., where they found a 64-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive lying on the living room floor. EMS responded to the location and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.