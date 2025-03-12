Musica Reginae Productions (MRP) is marking its 25th anniversary with a dynamic lineup of performances that showcase the diverse cultures and musical traditions of Queens.

Since its founding in 2000, MRP has been dedicated to providing the local community with affordable, family-friendly live music, ranging from classical and jazz to opera and world music.

Originally based at 59-56 57th Dr. in Maspeth, MRP has become a vital part of Queens’ artistic landscape, offering a platform for emerging talent while also hosting guest artists with strong ties to New York City.

Now, as part of its milestone season, the organization is presenting a variety of performances, all held at The Church in the Gardens at 50 Ascan Ave. in Forest Hills.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, MRP will present “Wonderful Women” on Saturday, March 29, from 4 to 5 p.m. This interactive concert for kids will introduce young audiences to female musicians from around the world and the stories they tell through music. The free event, open to all ages, will feature performances on piano and string instruments while offering an engaging and educational experience. Attendees who reserve a free ticket will receive a 50% discount on their next Women’s History Month show, scheduled for later that evening at 7:30 p.m.

The venue will continue the Women’s History Month celebration with a piano and quartet performance called The Stories of Unsung Heroines: Herstory Untold on Saturday, March 29, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The evening features a quartet of female musicians who will perform a variety of pieces created by female composers worldwide, including the works of Florence Price, Amy Beach, Rebecca Clarke, Vitezslava Kapralova, and many more. Tickets online range from $12.51 for students ages 22 and under to $23.18 for general admission.

In honor of Asian American Heritage Month, MRP is hosting a kids’ concert on Saturday, May 3, at 4 p.m. to celebrate Asian American music and culture. The free event teaches the audience about the many influences of Asian culture that comprise the Queens borough. The program will teach kids about Asian composers and musicians, the different instruments and sounds of the culture, and their influence on music worldwide. Reservation of a free ticket offers a 50% discount on their next show by Kaora Watanabe at 7:30 p.m.

Their next show on Saturday, May 3, is Kaora Watanabe-BUNPUKU!, a performance of Japanese flutes and percussion with electronics at 7:30 p.m. Watanabe is an acclaimed composer and musician who performs Japanese Traditional music with a Contemporary American sensibility, ranging from meditative contemplation to percussive festival music. The solo musician has performed with names such as Mikhail Baryshnikova, Laurie Anderson, Yo-Yo Ma, and many more. Tickets online range from $12.51 to $23.18.

On Saturday, June 7, MRP is hosting a celebration of Black Culture in America for kids at 4 p.m., including a display of jazz, opera, and Spiritual genres and the history and traditions of Black culture, music, and art. This event is free, and they will also offer a 50% discount for their evening event that day.

Later that evening, on Saturday, June 7, with a time TBA, MRP will wrap up its 25th concert season with a jazz concert featuring special guests who have not yet been announced. The event will have special pricing and a reception. Please look for updates on more details at MRP’s website coming soon.

From jazz to traditional Japanese music, MRP’s 25th anniversary season promises an exciting lineup that reflects the rich cultural fabric of Queens and continues its mission of making world-class music accessible to all.