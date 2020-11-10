Howard Beach community to hold Thanksgiving food drive Saturday – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Noting that one in six Americans will face hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the second annual Howard Beach Thanksgiving food drive are hoping to collect more than last year’s donations.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Lindenwood Village Shopping Center, located at 82-5 153rd Ave.

“Last year we pulled in 3,500 pounds of food, providing 2,000 meals for families in need,” said sponsor Anne Marie Chirichigno, of Century 21 Amiable II. “We are trying to double that this year because of the needs of the community.”

The most needed items include canned vegetables (yams, corn, carrots, beans), pumpkin filling, cornbread mix, gravy, cranberry sauce, boxed stuffing, soups, instant mashed potatoes, applesauce, as well as canned turkeys, chicken, stews and chili. All food collected will be delivered to Our Lady of Grace food pantry in Old Howard Beach courtesy of Flushing Moving Van Company.

“We can’t send perishables because Our Lady of Grace food pantry doesn’t have refrigeration, so this year we’re also asking for donations of $25 gift cards from area supermarkets for turkeys or hams so families, especially those impacted by COVID-19, can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year,” Chirihigno added.