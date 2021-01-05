The Home Depot set to open new store in Maspeth – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Home Depot is opening its first store in Maspeth on Thursday, Jan. 7.

The new store will be located at 59-15 Maurice Ave., and will be open from Mondays through Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A spokesperson for the home improvement store said they decided to open a location in Maspeth because of the growth they are seeing in the area as well as the expanse of the customer base.

The new store will have several features the chain store is rolling out as part of their multi-year, $11 billion investment to enhance the customer and associate experience. The new features include an optimized, more flexible checkout and customer service area, specialty showroom, the latest displays and new storage areas for customers’ Buy Online Pickup In Store orders.

The Buy Online Pickup In Store orders, available at all their stores, allows customers to check whether an item is available at their local store to purchase and quickly pick up for a faster, more socially distant buying experience. The option has become more prevalent for The Home Depot as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 118,000-square-foot store will employ 245 associates, with those numbers expected to grow. Individuals interested in applying for work can visit the store or careers.homedepot.com.

The Queens location is The Home Depot’s first store opening of 2021.