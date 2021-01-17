The best kids’ movies coming soon in 2021 – QNS.com

You won’t want to miss these new kids’ movies! Packed with action, animation, adoration and more, these new films will have the entire family intrigued. Some won’t be out for a few more months, but that just gives us something to look forward to this new year. With all of the hopeful energy for 2021, the film industry is sure to not disappoint. So, grab the popcorn and M&M’s ahead of time — you’ll need all of the sweet and salty you can get for these films!

1) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Date: January 15, 2021

Peter Rabbit and his buddies have been having a grand time with their human parents, Tom and Bea McGregor. But, life seems to take a turn for the furry crew when their parents decide to have human children. You’ll have to watch to find out how the fun-filled story unfolds from there!

Rated PG.

2) Ron’s Gone Wrong

Date: April 23, 2021

In a world full of walking and talking bots, a young boy finds that his robot does not work like the others.

Not yet rated.

3) Cinderella

Date: February 5, 2021

Camila Cabello is cast as the love-struck princess in this new movie of 2021. Your little ones will not want to miss this new retelling of the classic fairytale.

Not yet rated.

4) Raya and the Last Dragon

Date: March 5, 2021

A young girl named Raya is determined to track down the only remaining dragon on the land of Kumandra. In order to reunite, they must stop the Druun’s return.

Not yet rated.

5) Boss Baby: Family Business

Date: March 26, 2021

A magical formula transformed Theodore Templeton and his brother into babies for two days. It’s up to them to ensure that an evil genius doesn’t create brats out of kids, and they only have 48 hours.

Not yet rated.

6) Rumble

Date: May 14, 2021

Teenage Winnie lives in a monster world where she seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps. She does so by coaching a loveable underdog monster and turning it into a wrestling champion.

Not yet rated.

7) Godzilla v. Kong

Date: May 21, 2021

Humanity is caught in the balance between the two greatest motion picture icons, Godzilla and Kong. Your older kiddos will love the thrill of it all!

Rated PG-13.

8) Minions: The Rise of Gru

Date: July 2, 2021

Have you ever wondered what a 12-year-old Gru could be like? This new movie tells the story of how the Minions work with Gru back in time.

Not yet rated.

9) Cruella

Date: May 28, 2021

Don’t miss this live-action prequel feature film about a young Cruella de Vil.

Not yet rated.

10) Spirit Untamed

Date: June 4, 2021

An epic adventure about young girls who save a herd of mustangs.

Not yet rated.

11) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Date: June 11, 2021

A single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to ghostbusters. They realized their secret legacy that their grandfather left behind.

Not yet rated.

12) Luca

Date: June 18, 2021

A sea monster is disguised as a human and develops an unlikely but strong friendship with a human being.

Not yet rated.

13) Space Jam: A New Legacy

Date: July 16, 2021

NBA star LeBron James partners with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes to save his son, Bronny.

Not yet rated.