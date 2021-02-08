Bankrate names Ridgewood Savings Bank as one of nation's best – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Ridgewood Savings bank has been named the 2021 Best Regional Bank by Bankrate, the well-respected personal finance website that compares interest rates, products and services among banks nationwide.

“With Ridgewood Savings Bank, you’ll get the intimate feel and personal attention of a community bank combined with an impressive lineup of digital banking tools and services,” Bankrate stated in its extensive review of Ridgewood Savings Bank.

The Bankrate review also gave Ridgewood “high marks for its customer experience.”

“It gives customers a ton of great tools and services to manage their money more efficiently,” Bankrate said. “From Zelle to Mobile Wallet (payment card information stored virtually on a mobile device) to online/mobile Billpay, the bank makes as many money-moving services available as most big banks.”

Bankrate’s Best Regional Bank designation is the third time that Ridgewood has been recognized in the past 18 months. The bank placed No. 2 on the listing of “Forbes Best in State Banks 2020;” as well as within the top five banks for overall quality in both the New York City and Long Island market in the “2020 Banking Choice Awards.”

“We are honored to be recognized nationally as Bankrate’s 2021 Best Regional Bank, especially as we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year,” Ridgewood Savings Bank President, CEO and Chairman Leonard Stekol said. “We’ve helped generations of New Yorkers achieve financial security because our products and services support them at every step of their life’s journey.”

The bank received its charter from New York State in 1921 when 14 community leaders in Ridgewood wanted to open a savings bank to serve residents, who had limited access to New York’s commercial banks. Ridgewood’s founding trustees were determined to grow the bank, which was originally known as the Savings Bank of Ridgewood.

“The bank has earned these recognitions because our products offer customers great value and our digital tools offer them the convenience of 24/7 banking,” Stekol said. “We will continue to expand and enhance our products and services so we can keep offering customers value and convenience. That’s what we mean when we say Ridgewood is the bank that offers Traditional Values and Modern Solutions.”