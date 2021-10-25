Cops are looking for a group of four muggers that have struck multiple times in Jamaica this month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a gang of muggers that have terrorized the neighborhood in recent weeks. The individuals, who cops say are in the teens or early 20s, surrounded a 48-year-old man as he walked in front of 91-21 173rd Street on Saturday, Oct. 2, according to the NYPD.

One of the men, wearing a red hoodie, pulled out a knife and demanded the victim’s money. He was then forced to the ground and his wallet was removed from his pocket as the gang fled eastbound on Jamaica Avenue, police said. The stolen wallet contained $360 in cash and multiple credit and debit cards, police said.

They struck again on Tuesday, Oct. 5 as a 60-year-old man was walking on 171st Street around 8:45 p.m. The men punched him in the head multiple times knocking him unconscious. The gang made off with the victim’s Samsung cellphone and $35 in cash before fleeing northbound on 171st Street.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens with a head injury where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Two nights later, a 61-year-old man was at the corner of 90th Avenue and 168th Street when he was surrounded by the four men and punched in the head multiple times. His wallet was removed containing $1,670 in cash and they also took his iPhone 7 before running off. The victim sustained a minor injury to his head but refused medical attention, according to the NYPD.

On Friday, Oct. 8, a 41-year-old man was getting out of his car at 89-26 168th Place when he was surrounded by three of the suspects. One of the men punched him in the head while the others removed $240 in cash, identification, credit and debit cards, and the victim’s TLC license, police said, adding that the victim did not sustain any injuries and refused medical attention.

The muggers struck again around 9 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the corner of 90th Avenue and 171st Street. An 81-year-old man was walking southbound when he was set upon by the group. One of the suspects punched him in the head causing him to fall down.

The gang proceeded to punch and kick the senior and forcibly remove his wallet before running southbound on 172nd Street toward Jamaica Avenue. The victim sustained injuries to his head and EMS rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in stable condition, according to police.

The victim’s wallet contained $740 in cash, a debit card, identification and lottery tickets.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.