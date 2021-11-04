QNS Weekender: 9 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Even though the cold weather is here, there are still some things to do in Queens — both indoors and outdoors — this weekend.

On Friday, head to Queens County Farm to catch the last weekend of the seasonal farm stand. On Saturday, celebrate the annual Diwali Festival with Flushing Town Hall. On Sunday, learn about the Lenape Native Americans at Forest Park.

For these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7.

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm): This is the last weekend of the year to get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In November the stand is selling a whole host of produce including collard greens, ginger, horseradish, hot peppers, radicchio and winter squash. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 7.

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Tree Planting (Bayswater Park): Come volunteer with the Stewardship Team to plant trees in the forest of Bayswater Park. Volunteers will be trained in proper tree planting techniques. Those interested should come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothing that can get dirty. Wear a face mask and bring your own water bottle. Volunteers under 18 should be accompanied by a chaperone. Bayswater Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 6.

Pumpkin Smash (Lou Lodati Playground): Bring your leftover Halloween pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns and gourds for a smashing good time. Participants will smash pumpkins which will be turned into compost for city parks and green spaces. Those who can’t make it to the event can find a food scrap drop-off site: nyc.gov/dropfoodscraps. Lou Lodati (Torsney) Playground. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Nov. 6.

Nature Exploration (Powell’s Cove Park): Go on a Nature Exploration hike at Powell’s Cove Park and discover the plants and animals that inhabit the area. Bring your own binoculars and field guides. 130th Street and 11th Avenue in Powell’s Cove Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 2 p.m., Nov. 6.

Hands on History: Collaboration, Community, Civics (King Manor Museum): This event centers around the amazing successes of a 19th century community moment in Jamaica, Queens that paved the way for Black suffrage and civil rights in New York State. Attendees will get to contribute to a large collaborative art piece that will be displayed at King Manor Museum for the rest of 2021. Register here. King Manor Museum in Rufus King Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 4 p.m., Nov. 6.

Diwali Festival (Flushing Town Hall): Join Flushing Town Hall for the seventh annual Diwali celebration full of music, dance, traditional foods and family-friendly activities. The socially distanced “festival of lights” celebration will be in person but is limited to 150 people in two blocks of time due to COVID-19. The festival will also be streamed live on YouTube for global audiences and for those who cannot make it in person. As a special treat, the winning designs from the first-ever Rangoli making competition will be unveiled at the festival. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. In-person tickets are $15 or children (pre-sale only). Virtual tickets are $7 or $5 for members. Session one is at 11 a.m. and session two is at 2 p.m., Nov. 6.

SUNDAY, Nov. 7

BHS Vintage Car Show (Fort Totten Park): Vintage car enthusiasts can head to Fort Totten Park this weekend to admire a fleet of antique automobiles. The show will be presented in conjunction with the Long Island Sound Region of the Classic Car Club of America and will transform the lawn of the Castle at Fort Totten into a display area for a variety of vintage and antique cars from a bygone era. RSVP or register here. Bayside Historical Society, 208 Totten Ave. baysidehistorical.org. Free. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 7.

Native American Heritage Month: Native American Legacy in Queens (Forest Park): The Urban Park Rangers will discuss how the Lenape used the area’s plants, wildlife, and waterways, as well as how their legacy continues to persist today in Queens and beyond. Forest Park Visitor Center in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 2 p.m., Nov. 7.

Traditions From Yangtze to EastRiver: Cantonese Opera 長河知音 – 孟藝學會粵劇演出(Flushing Town Hall): As part of the Thanksgiving program season and in the spirit of hope and renewal, join Mencius Society for the Arts (孟藝學會) for this event, a selection of three classic Cantonese opera episodes and two modern duets performed by folk artists who have made their home in New York City. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. Free with RSVP. Session one is at 1 p.m. and session two is at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 7.

