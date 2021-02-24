Queens County Farm announces 2021 crop plan with 30 new varieties of produce and flowers – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Floral Park Farm, which has fed New Yorkers for over 300 years, announced a slate of new crops coming to its land in 2021.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Queens County Farm Museum (QCF) detailed its 2021 crop plan that includes over 30 new varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers, bringing its total to over 200 types of produce. The 47-acre farm, located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., is the city’s largest tract of farmland and has been continuously used since 1697.

The new plan brings a plethora of crops including artichokes, a Mardi Gras blend of bush beans, beet greens, Eastern Magic broccoli, Merlot Napa cabbage, celery, collard greens, cucamelons, ginger, Coastal Star lettuce, mini honeydew and watermelon, red Carmine Splendor okra, poblano peppers, Sugar Rush Cream hot peppers, red potatoes, Yukon potatoes, pie pumpkin, strawberry spinach, patty pan squash, spaghetti squash, acorn squash, two sweet potato varieties, two tomato varieties, new cherry tomatoes, turmeric and zaatar.

Queens County Farm forecasted it would be able to increase its food production by 38 percent due to its acquisition of new acreage, including 1.6 acres of original land previously annexed by the state in 2020.

In 2020, the farm reportedly harvested 14,000 pounds, 6,900 bunches and 2,700 pints of food in addition to producing 3,500 eggs, 600 pounds of honey, 225 packages of herbal tea and 100 skeins of yarn.

Starting on May 12, Queens County Farm is bringing back its on-site seasonal farmstand and during the week of June 14, the farm is continuing its partnership with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, bringing fresh produce to an area that lacks viable options. Both locations accept SNAP/EBT benefits, WIC, FMNP checks, Health Bucks and Fresh Connect Checks.

Queens County Farm Museum is an accessible site is open for free, daily admission 354 days a year. The farm is also hiring seasonal farmers to support its expansion. To learn more, visit queensfarm.com.