Councilman Francisco Moya turned the page on his bid to become Speaker of the City Council, joining a Zoom conference with fellow members Sunday and offering his “full support” to his colleague Councilwoman Adrienne Adams who will become the leader of the body next month.

Moya then headed over to the First Baptist Church in East Elmhurst to help distribute more than 1,000 toys and 400 new coats to children in his district.

“First Baptist Church has been a light for our community, especially throughout the pandemic, and today’s toy and coat distribution was another example,” Moya said. “We distributed more than 1,000 toys and 400 new coats in an effort to not only uplift the spirits of hundreds of families but ensure they’re better equipped for the winter. I am incredibly grateful to Pastor Young and everyone at First Baptist Church for their tireless work as we continue to show our community we have their backs.”

It was the third of a series of toy distributions Moya sponsored during the holiday season to uplift families as they combat and recover from the COVID crisis. On Saturday, Dec. 18, Moya joined the East Elmhurst Corona Civic Association to distribute toys to schools and families at Southern Baptist Church and during the tree lighting at William F. Moore Park on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Members of Queensboro Football Club helped distribute the toys and coats at the First Baptist Church.

“We started this effort over a half a decade ago and this holiday season we wanted to expand it to provide children with new coats along with toys to have under their Christmas tree,” Pastor Patrick Young said. “This is the time of giving and today’s toy and coat distribution was another opportunity to help the community as best we can. I want to thank my staff, the volunteers and the First Baptist congregation, as well as our partners and Councilman Francisco Moya for bringing the spirit of giving and making this effort possible.”