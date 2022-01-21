Best of the Boro: New Year’s health guide

You voted, they won!

Check out our spotlight on the Best of the Boro picks for 2022’s health guide.

Best Gym

Limitless Fitness

Getting and staying in shape is no simple feat. Fortunately, Limitless Fitness in Howard Beach is dedicated to the fitness journey of each and every one of its members. Whether you’re looking to embrace a more active lifestyle, gain endurance and mindfulness through its fitness classes or gain some muscle, the gym’s state-of-the-art equipment and studio will give you the head start you need. Can’t do it alone? The gym’s trainers will create a customized health plan for you to sweat, eat right and gain confidence on your journey. At Limitless Fitness, it’s more than merely getting some exercise. It’s about achieving your goals and developing an everlasting, healthy relationship with yourself! 157-05 Cross Bay Blvd, Howard Beach (718) 845-2743 – limitlessfitnessnyc.com

Best Life Coach

Dmitry Belenky, LMHC

Sometimes, all we need is someone to talk to. Dmitry Belenky, LMHC, a New York State licensed Mental Health Counselor, is all ears and welcomes you to his practice in Forest Hills. With more than 17 years of individual and group therapy experience, Dimitry offers in-depth knowledge of effective therapeutic techniques. His work with individuals from a variety of social, cultural and ethnic backgrounds enables him to offer counseling that produces measurable results. Dimitry’s area of expertise is in resolving common areas of psychological and emotional instability and concern such as anxiety, phobias, depression and relationship difficulties, among others. The ultimate goal is to help people manage their day-to-day lives and live life to the fullest. Aside from his private practice, Dimitry also serves as an Independent provider for Related Services for School-Age Students with Disabilities through The NYC Department of Education. 12 Station Sq, Forest Hills

(917) 371-8655 – thegardenseyecare.com

Best Massage

Christie & Co. Salon & Spa

We all have those aches and pains that appear in our neck and shoulders. The specialists at Christie & Co. Salon & Spa will make your neck pain go away in a flash. When you come to Christie & Co. for a one-of-a-kind spa day experience, it pairs nearly every facial special with a relaxing neck massage that will leave you loose and ready to go. Christie & Co. also has facial massages available on some select facial experiences, which is an experience that you certainly have to try when you come in for an appointment. Don’t take our word for it, go for a visit — the skilled staff will have you relaxed in no time! 23-64 Bell Blvd, Bayside (718) 225-7766 – christiesalon.com

Best Weight Loss Center

Weight Watchers

Losing weight can be tough. If you’re looking to drop a few pounds, you should head out to Weight Watchers in Bayside. At Weight Watchers, they help you change your mindset about food so you can still eat what you love while shedding those unwanted pounds. Weight Watchers latest program gives their customers a more holistic view of their health so they change basic habits that will drastically help in their weight loss journey. If you hit any bumps along the way, the trained coaches at Weight Watchers can help you understand your program and help get you back on track. Plus, it now offers digital tools to help track your food, sleep and so much more to aid in your journey!

21027 26th Ave, Bayside (800) 651-6000 – weightwatchers.com