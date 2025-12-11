Photos: Amazin’ Mets Foundation holds 2025 coat drive

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation hosted its annual coat drive on Wednesday, Dec. 10, in the Mets Team Store at Citi Field.

Held in partnership with New York Cares and presented by local Toyota dealers, this event featured several members of the Queens community donating new or gently used winter coats to benefit those in need.

Those who donated to this cause were each given one voucher for two free tickets to select Mets home games from Monday to Thursday in the 2026 season. Additionally, they received an exclusive 20% discount at the team store during the coat drive.

Mr. and Mrs. Met also made a special appearance at the coat drive to greet the attendees donating to this generous cause.

This marked the 19th annual coat drive held by the Mets and New York Cares.

The coat drive is the latest charitable effort held by the Amazin’ Mets Foundation as part of its annual “Metsgiving” initiative.

“Whenever we’ve hosted these drives for members of the community, they’ve all come out to support,” Amazin’ Mets Foundation Head of Foundation and Community Engagement Jane Son said. “I think our fans are so great that they just are here to be there for each other. Whether it’s during the holidays, in the summertime, whenever there’s a need, they show up and we’re so grateful.”

New York Cares Executive Director Sapreet K. Saluja said approximately 2,000 winter coats were donated at this event.

“What happens with these coats is they make their way to our warehouse, which is also a donated space. They get sorted by volunteers and then community partners, like many here in Queens,” Saluja said. “They then get redistributed based on the needs of the partners. So if it’s a men’s homeless shelter, they only get men’s coats, for example. If it’s a school, then we have age-appropriate sizes for kids in that school. And then New Yorkers who are having a tough time and need a warm winter coat can come and select one and take it home with them. We have families come out too, and everyone in the family gets a coat.”

Saluja said New York Cares hopes to receive a total of around 50,000 donated winter coats across New York City. She noted events like this go a long way towards reaching that goal.