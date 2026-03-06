Parties, pints and pubs: Your guide to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in south and central Queens

The luck of the Irish is returning to south and central Queens, and lucky for you, there are plenty of St. Patrick’s Day gatherings to take part in. As a classic staple in American festivities, everybody is welcome to relish in Irish culture while donning their best leprechaun fit.

Whether you’re looking for a lively evening at Cobblestones Pub and Biergarten in Forest Hills or Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven, we got you covered. So gather your friends, wear your shamrock necklace and raise a Guinness at these green-filled celebrations — where neighborhood camaraderie is worth more than a pot of gold.

Neir’s Tavern

87-48 78th St., Woodhaven

Pre-St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke Party (Saturday, March 7)

Surround yourself with karaoke enthusiasts and hit your best notes at this historic venue from 8 p.m. to midnight. In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, everybody is encouraged to wear green outfits and sing their favorite Irish songs. DJ Chris Dudin, the restaurant’s resident emcee, will have beats ready for the occasion.

St. Patrick’s Day Party (Tuesday, March 17)

Starting at 12 noon, the saloon is set to welcome patrons with classic Irish dishes, including corned beef and cabbage platters, handcrafted green cocktails and, of course, green beer. If you arrive at 5:30 p.m., get ready to rock out to The Scooches, a genre-bending band inspired by the sounds of Global Americana and New Orleans verve.

79-19 Jamaica Ave., Woodhaven

St. Patrick’s Day (Tuesday, March 17)

As of press time, there is no public information on a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. But that doesn’t mean you can’t raise a pint or two at one of Woodhaven’s beloved neighborhood saloons! Pay a visit to this authentic Irish pub nestled in the bustling Jamaica Avenue, where Mike’s Pub once stood before Geordie Robinson and his wife Patricia acquired the space in March 2019.

The patrons are free to choose from a selection of beer, cocktails and wine while playing pool or darts — the atmosphere is reminiscent of a cozy dive bar. Don’t miss your chance to make your next St. Patrick’s Day crawl to a South Queens cornerstone whose mantra is, “There are no strangers here; only friends you haven’t yet met.”

1-55 Beach 95th St., Rockaway Beach

Rockaway St. Paddy’s Day (Saturday, March 7)

One of the premier Irish pubs of Rockaway Beach is ready for a St. Patrick’s Day comeback after a seasonal closure. One particular signature drink, the greeñia, is back for the clover holiday. Enjoy a robust music set from Murphy’s Lawyer, an Irish folk band, from 3 to 7 p.m. by the shore of Queens’ coastal corner.

82-70 Austin St., Kew Gardens

St. Patrick’s Weekend Celebration (Friday, March 13 – Tuesday, March 17)

Look no further than Lefferts Boulevard for the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The featured schedule will include the following events:

Friday, March 13: A live DJ at 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: A live music set from Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Sunday, March 15: A serving of traditional Irish breakfast

Tuesday, March 17: The bar will open early at 8 a.m., with Sean Maloney to take the stage from 6 to 9 p.m.

The restaurant’s St. Patrick’s Day menu will also be served throughout the weekend, starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 13. The holiday servings feature Beer Batter Irish Banger and Reuben Sliders as appetizers, and Potato Leek as the soup of the day. The hunger-inducing entrees include a traditional corned beef platter, a Guinness oven-baked shepard’s pie and beer-battered fish and chips. If you still have room, your dessert options are an Irish cream cheesecake and apple tarts.

119-11 Metropolitan Ave., Kew Gardens

St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke Party (Tuesday, March 17)

Starting at 7 p.m., hang out with fellow partygoers at this karaoke party in Metropolitan Avenue for an unforgettable evening. As a St. Patrick’s Day special, order 3 drinks from its featured lineup — a Guinness pint, an Irish car bomb, a Jameson shot and a Baby Guinness shot — for only $15. Reserve a ticket for a discounted price of $10.

73-11 Yellowstone Blvd., Forest Hills

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner (Monday, March 16 – Tuesday, March 17)

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the German-American restaurant will turn Irish for two days on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. Gather your loved ones and enjoy a delectable assortment of corned beef and cabbage, housemade Irish soda bread and a pint. Make your reservation today by calling 718-544-2400.

Cobblestones Pub and Biergarten

117-18 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills

St. Patrick’s Day Takeover (Tuesday, March 17)

As the name suggests, be prepared for an “all-day situation,” as mentioned in an Instagram post. The doors will open at 9 a.m. for an early-bird start to the festivities, with the biergarten opening at 3 p.m. for the official outdoor season kickoff. The drink specials include green beer, green tea shots and Guinness stout for $6; and Jameson shots, Irish car bombs and Irish coffee for $8. The corned beef and cabbage platters will be priced at $15.

This celebration will also be operated on a “first-come, first-served” basis, so reservations are not required to participate in the revelry. And above all, don’t forget to wear a green ensemble.

112-04 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills

St. Patrick’s Day Specials (Tuesday, March 17)

Indulge in a warm platter of Irish classics from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The hearty menu includes Boxty & Lox, a pairing of traditional Irish potato pancakes and smoked Nordic Salmon, for $22; corned beef and cabbage for $36; a Donut Trinity by Lady Baked, a trio of chocolate stout, Irish coffee and Irish whiskey, for $14; and a Wolf Hound Nitro for $12. For this special four-leaf clover offering, patrons are advised to reserve a table.

Editor’s note: This roundup features a small selection of venues curated by the reporter. It is not intended to be a comprehensive list.