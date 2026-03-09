NEA Jazz Masters return to Flushing Town Hall with Miles Davis tribute

NEA Jazz Masters are returning to Flushing Town Hall with a special tribute to Miles Davis for jazz lovers to ring in the start of springtime with live music by an assortment of talented musicians.

The event, located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, is set to take place on Friday, March 20, at 8 p.m., featuring an incredible lineup of performers to honor one of jazz’s most iconic musicians who would have turned 100 this year.

“The concert tribute to Miles Davis is going to look at his early life and compositions from his later performing life,” said Jimmy Owens, NEA Jazz Master and concert leader. “Miles Davis set a pattern of creativity that affected all musicians; many of the musicians who performed with him became established leaders in their own right after they left Miles Davis’ band.”

Owens is a NEA Jazz Master, which is the nation’s highest honor in jazz, given by the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as a virtuoso on the trumpet and fugelhorn. He will be joined by three other renowned NEA Jazz Masters, including Donald Harrison (alto saxophone), Kenny Barron (piano) and Terri Lyne Carrington (drums). They will also be joined by rising jazz talents Michael Howell (guitar) and Kenny Davis (bass).

“We are thrilled to welcome the NEA Jazz Masters concert back to Flushing Town Hall and to Queens, where jazz has such a deep and meaningful history,” said Ellen Kodadek, the executive and artistic director of Flushing Town Hall. “This concert is always a highlight of our season, and we are deeply grateful to Jimmy Owens for our longtime partnership and for bringing so much musical talent together on our stage. It is an honor to present these outstanding artists and to share this special evening with our community.”

Flushing Town Hall first began hosting the NEA Jazz Masters concert in 2006 and has continued the annual tradition, bringing a roster of jazz greats known for playing in iconic jazz clubs throughout Manhattan. With such a rich jazz history in Queens, the annual event offers an unforgettable evening for everyone to enjoy, from aficionados to those exploring the genre for the first time. Among jazz greats who have performed at the historic venue are Earl May, Benny Powell, Albert “Tootie” Heath, Cándido Camero, Paquito D’Rivera, Reggie Workman, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Joey DeFrancesco, Dr. Barry Harris, Sheila Jordan, Antonio Hart, Bill Charlap, Gustavo Casenave and Arturo O’Farrill.

Advance tickets are $45 for general admission and $40 for Flushing Town Hall members. Tickets purchased on the day of the performance are $50 for general admission and $45 for members.

Tables for two are available for $150 for the general public and $130 for FTH Circle of Friends members. This includes two tickets, a bottle of wine/sparkling water and crudites. Tables are available by reservation only, on a first-come, first-served basis, and must be purchased in advance. Tables will not be available for purchase on the day of the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the 8 p.m. performance, visit Flushing Town Hall’s website.