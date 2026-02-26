A guide to traditional Irish fare and pints in western Queens

Whether you’re looking to enjoy a pint of Guinness while watching a sports game or indulge in traditional Irish fare, western Queens has plenty of Irish bars and restaurants to explore. From long-standing Irish pubs to modern Irish establishments, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

With no shortage of delicious food and beer on tap, here are some local Irish spots to enjoy on St. Paddy’s Day and beyond.

Cronin and Phelan’s

38-14 Broadway, Astoria

718-545-8999

croninandphelans.com

Instagram: @croninandphelan

Cronin and Phelan’s is Astoria’s oldest traditional Irish pub, open since 1902. The pub restaurant has been hailed for traditional Irish dishes, like their highly recommended Corned Beef and Cabbage, available every Thursday, as well as special occasions like St. Patrick’s Day, and has a menu filled with a range of Irish and American food. From hearty burgers with fries, quesadillas, and plenty of draft beer on tap, the friendly atmosphere is perfect to visit on St. Paddy’s Day and beyond.

Honey Fitz

30-09 Broadway, Astoria

honeyfitzbar.com

Instagram: @honeyfitzbar

Honey Fitz is a modern Irish pub with a cozy vibe and a range of dishes, from Irish fare like chicken curry half and half and chicken pot pie, to small bites like homemade mozzarella sticks and Irish cheddar croquettes, to entrees like steak frites and fish and chips. The bar restaurant offers a range of beer and wine, with happy specials and brunch every Saturday and Sunday for an intimate meet-up spot with friends any day of the week.

The Quays Pub

45-02 30th Ave., Astoria

Instagram: @thequaysirishpubastoria

The Quays Pub is a traditional Irish pub that hosts a range of events to connect with the community, including trivia nights, open mics, live music, sports watch parties, and more. The space is a great place to unwind and grab drinks with friends after a long week, with plenty of beer on tap and a range of cocktails. Although food isn’t served, the space has a “bring your own food” policy to share with friends or enjoy on your own.

Murphy’s Bar

45-01 23rd Ave., Astoria

347-242-3786

murphysbarastoria.com

Instagram: @murphysbarastoria

Murphy’s Bar is an Irish bar that’s known for being a go-to spot for an array of sports games, from being the official home of the Astoria Bills Backers to hosting packed WWE and AEW watch parties. The expansive space is a great community gathering spot to meet and connect with others while watching your favorite team and indulging in a range of bites, from wings and popcorn chicken to corned beef with fries, Murphy’s smash burger, and more.

Sissy’s McGinty

25-67 Steinway St., Astoria

718-545-4286

Instagram: @sissymcgintys

Sissy McGinty’s is an authentic Irish pub known for its weekly dart tournaments, open mic night, and karaoke nights, where the community can get together and unwind while enjoying a range of beers and cocktails. From Guinness pours to espresso martinis and happy hour specials all day on Wednesdays, the space is perfect for playing a few rounds of pool with friends while sipping drinks and soaking up a low-key atmosphere.

The Irish Rover

37-18 28th Ave., Astoria

718-278-9372

Instagram: @irishrovernyc

The Irish Rover brings old school vibes and a friendly atmosphere, perfect for watching sports and enjoying live music, including traditional Irish music on Saturdays. The pub also has trivia night on Thursdays, along with darts and a jukebox to enjoy while catching up with friends over drinks. The space has a wide range of beer and cocktails, and while food isn’t served, outside food is welcome.

The Shillelagh Tavern

47-22 30th Ave., Astoria

718-728-9028

Instagram: @shilltavern

The Shillelagh Tavern is known for its sports watch parties and live music events, along with Trivia nights and more. The venue, which is an official Liverpool FC bar, is also the site of many of Astoria Music Collective’s live music events, highlighting an array of local talent in the neighborhood and throughout NYC. The local bar serves an array of cocktails and beer, and while food isn’t served, patrons are allowed to bring outside food to enjoy.

Jack Jones Gastropub

38-01 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

929-424-3180

jackjonesbar.com

Instagram: @jackjonesbar

Jack Jones is a favorite local spot with an array of dishes, from traditional Irish fare like shepherd’s pie and beer-battered cod and chips to hearty burgers, short rib grilled cheese, and homemade chicken curry empanadas. The eatery offers brunch on Saturdays and Sundays and features an extensive cocktail menu, including seasonal drinks, beer, and wine.

Courtyard Ale House

40-18 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

718-729-4601

courtyardalehouse.com

Instagram: @courtyardalehouse

This popular craft beer destination is known for its extensive selection of over 24 rotating taps, along with live music and karaoke throughout the week. The venue also hosts sports watch parties like NFL and rugby and offers a low key space to unwind and connect with others. While food isn’t served, a taco truck is usually outside to indulge in delicious food while enjoying drinks and catching up with friends.

McGuinness’s Saloon

44-23 Queens Blvd., LIC

718-729-9617

Instagram: @mcguinnesssaloon

McGuinness’s Saloon is an Irish pub that hosts a range of sports watch parties with 11 screens to enjoy the game from and 10 beers on tap. Known for its exceptional Guinness and a good selection of beers, the space is perfect to connect with the community to unwind and enjoy a game on the weekends.

Bantry Bay Publick House

33-01 Greenpoint Ave., LIC

718-784-9500

bantrybaynyc.com

Instagram: @bantrybaynyc

Bantry Bay is a local pub and restaurant that’s been open for over 20 years, featuring dishes like traditional Irish fare, including Irish breakfast, Guinness battered fish and chips, and shepherd’s pie, in addition to a range of other items like beef birria quesadillas, their steak burger, shrimp po-boy, and many more. The pub is in a historic building over 130 years old, and the space is known for hosting fun events, from arts and crafts to live music and more.