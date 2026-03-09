LIC Feral Feeders to host St. Patrick’s Day-themed cat adoption event at Culture Lab

LIC Feral Feeders will host its first adoption event of the year at Culture Lab LIC. Photo via Google Street View.

Cat rescue LIC Feral Feeders will host a St. Patrick’s Day-themed cat adoption event at Culture Lab this Saturday, providing local residents with an opportunity to experience the luck of the Irish and meet their purr-fect match.

The event, which is LIC Feral Feeders’ first adoption event of 2026, will run from noon until 3 p.m. at Culture Lab, located at 5-25 46th Ave., on Saturday, March 14.

LIC Feral Feeders (LICFF) said the event will allow visitors to meet adoptable cats and kittens, connect with the office of Council Member Julie Won and pick up some LICFF merchandise.

Same-day adoptions are only available for pre-approved adopters and the rescue has encouraged anyone interested in starting the approval process to reach out to info@licferalfeeders.org.

LICFF said the event also provides an opportunity to learn about adoption and fostering as well as connecting with fellow cat-loving residents in Long Island City – all while supporting a local animal rescue.

Culture Lab, meanwhile, will also be hosting several other events on Saturday, including “MusicCraftory with Shana” at 4 p.m. The interactive, multisensory event is suitable for babies and toddlers and encourages children to sing, play instruments, move with props like parachutes and scarves, and create simple crafts inspired by stories told on the day.

Tickets for the event start at $25 for advance tickets and $30 for tickets sold at the door.

Culture Lab will also be running a production of “Liberty Scrap” at 7 p.m., a full production telling the story of Katya, a struggling artist who is managing to eke out a living by working at a scrap metal warehouse by day. Katya returns home to care for her sick father to discover unforseen visa complications.

General admission seating for the production starts at $35 plus taxes.