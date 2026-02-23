Essential late-night cafes for Ramadan in Astoria and LIC

Ramadan marks a time for reflection and community, but it’s also a time for celebration and to connect with friends and family at a welcoming café at the end of the day. From freshly brewed Yemeni coffee to the flaky layers of traditional Balkan burek, western Queens offers an eclectic mix of late-night spots perfect for a post-Iftar gathering.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet corner for a date latte or a vibrant space to share pastries with friends, here are some late-night cafes in Astoria and LIC to visit this Ramadan.

Mokafe

25-73 Steinway St., Astoria

718-489-0242

mymokafe.com

Instagram: @mymokafe

Mokafe recently unveiled a special Ramadan menu featuring items like knafa dates covered in chocolate with a creamy pistachio center, as well as drinks like their Tamr hindi refresher, honey date latte, and Vimto refresher. The cafe, which is open until midnight most nights and 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, offers a cozy space to connect with others and break your fast with family and friends. The cafe offers an array of delicious coffee drinks, including their tiramisu latte, hot espresso, and fresh-baked sweet and savory pastries.

Sweets by Linda

31-13A Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

845-501-1433

sweetsbylindanyc.com

Instagram: @sweetsbylindanyc

This cafe offers a sweet escape to enjoy coffee and an assortment of Albanian and European pastries at the sleek, stylish shop, filled with delicate pink chairs and ornate flowers cascading throughout the space. They have sweet and savory Albanian pastries, from homemade burek, made with crispy, buttery phyllo and filled with cheese or spinach, to sweets like sheqerpare, a traditional Albanian dessert made of fresh, golden-baked sugar cookies soaked in warm lemon-infused sugar butter. The cafe is open until 10 p.m. every day, serving hot coffee and other desserts like Dubai tiramisu and strawberry cheesecake, perfect for enjoying after a day of fasting.

Qahwah House

22-37 31st St., Astoria

718-866-0032

qahwahhouse.com

Instagram: @qahwah_house

Qahwah House is open until 3 a.m., providing a great place to hang out and enjoy a late night with friends without having to be in a bar or club. The cafe specializes in Yemeni coffee like Adeni chai with warming spices like ginger and cardamom and mofawar, served with cardamom and cream. The cafe has a range of sweet and savory pastries to enjoy, like the Khaliat Al Nahl, a Yemeni dessert, made of soft, buttery cheese-filled rolls and drizzled with honey, as well as fresh-baked bagel bites.

Oasis Cafe

30-92 31st St., Astoria

929-679-1590

theoasiscafe.com

Instagram: @oasiscafenyc

Oasis Cafe has an assortment of treats to indulge in, from signature coffee drinks like their pistachio latte to their honey oatmilk latte, for a sweet-and-savory combination. The bakery has freshly-made desserts, like creamy tiramisu, dulce de leche cheesecake, and mini treats like pistachio baklava bites and banana bread. The cafe is open until midnight every day, and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Moka & Co.

28-54 Steinway St., Astoria

929-666-7002

mokanco.com

Instagram: @mokacocoffee

Moka & Co. is an expansive cafe with low lights and a cozy vibe for late-night meet-ups with friends. The store has extended hours for Ramadan and offers special menu items, such as their date latte and matcha date latte. The cafe offers Turkish coffee and pistachio lattes, along with classics like cappuccino and espresso to pair with sweet and savory treats like cheese danish and kunafa dates.

Djerdan Burek Astoria

34-04 31st Ave., Astoria

718-721-2694

djerdan.com

Instagram: @djerdan_burek

Djerdan Burek is a hidden gem in Astoria that’s been open for nearly 30 years, serving authentic Balkan cuisine, including their specialty, burek, made fresh with flaky phyllo dough and filled with cheese, spinach, or beef to enjoy with drinks like their Turkish coffee or their traditional yoghurt drink, made in-house. With dishes like pljeskavica, a popular Balkan grilled meat patty made on traditional pita, and the cafe’s rustic setting, the cafe is a perfect late-night spot, open daily until 10 p.m. every day.

Martha’s Country Bakery

36-21 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

718-545-9737

marthascountrybakery.com

Instagram: @marthascountrybakery

Martha’s Country Bakery is a perfect late-night spot for freshly made pastries, open until midnight, serving desserts like strawberry shortcake and black forest cheesecake, as well as savory hot pies from feta cheese pie to spinach pie. The bakery serves drinks like cappuccino and matcha lattes, Nutella hot chocolate, and other treats to enjoy with family and friends.

Spot Dessert Bar

28-43 Jackson Ave., LIC

718-210-2170

spotdessertbar.com

Instagram: @spotdessertbar

Spot Dessert Bar is an Asian-inspired dessert bar that specializes in desserts like their matcha lava cake and golden toast, made with strawberries and whipped cream, and the sesame bloom, a black sesame basque cake served with mixed berry compote and ice cream. The dessert bar is open until midnight and 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and offers espresso, cappuccino, tea, and bubble milk tea in a low-lit setting with plenty of seating to gather with friends.