Amazon workers and Teamsters rally at Woodside warehouse for union recognition

A number of drivers at Amazon’s DBK1 facility in Woodside joined Teamsters representatives and elected officials to demand union recognition, with some workers refusing to rule out a strike if their demands are not met.

More than 200 drivers at the DBK1 warehouse announced last week that they are unionizing with Teamsters Local 804 in a bid to secure better working conditions at the facility. More than 10,000 Amazon workers across five states have also signaled intentions to join the union, according to Teamsters.

Amazon, however, pushed back strongly, stating that it does not recognize drivers at the DBK1 facility as company employees because they are employed through third-party Delivery Service Partners (DSP). Teamsters, along with a number of elected officials, have criticized the DSP model, because it allows multinational corporations to distance themselves from workers and make it harder for employees to secure better working conditions.

Workers said current conditions at the facility include inconsistent scheduling, unrealistic delivery quotas and salaries that do not meet New York City’s cost-of-living. Workers further stated that they are constantly worried about losing their jobs, citing former colleagues who have been fired for minor infractions.

Amazon officials said the Dec. 12rally was initiated by “outside organizers” and said the event had “no impact” on the company’s daily operations. Officials stated that DSP drivers are not Amazon employees and added that the program was started to support small and medium businesses.

Teamsters representatives have described Amazon’s response as “insulting,” adding that Amazon’s business model represents a threat to small businesses across the city.

Drivers and Teamsters representatives rallied outside the DBK1 facility at 1 Bulova Ave. on Friday morning to call for union recognition, joining a number of representatives from Teamsters Local 804 and a long list of elected officials, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and State Sen. Jabari Brisport.

Assembly Members Jessica González-Rojas, Steven Raga and Claire Valdez also joined the protest alongside Council Members Shekar Krishnan, Julie Won and Tiffany Cabán, who has introduced the Delivery Protection Act in the City Council. The legislation aims to end the DSP model by requiring delivery companies to directly hire their drivers.

Elected officials and Teamsters called on the City Council to pass the Delivery Protection Act during Friday’s rally, describing the DSP model as “abusive” and “bulls**t.” Although not directly employed by Amazon, workers often drive trucks and wear uniforms emblazoned with the company logo. Workers say they are also required to strictly follow Amazon rules or risk reprimand or termination.

Cabán said the legislation would create safer streets in New York City by providing workers with “good contracts” that do not force them to meet unrealistic quotas that threaten workplace and public safety.

“Amazon is making our city less safe,” Cabán said. “Amazon is treating good people like they are disposable… Teamsters are organizing to hold Amazon accountable.”

Cabán’s legislation boasts a super-majority of sponsors but has not yet come to a hearing or a Council vote. However, a spokesperson for Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said the legislation is unlikely to come to a vote before the end of the legislative session because there are dozens of bills under consideration ahead of the final week of the session.

“(It) was just introduced in September, and with dozens of bills under consideration for the final week of the legislative session, this bill is unlikely to have a hearing and be completed in that time period,” a spokesperson for the Council Speaker said.

Officials close to Cabán have conceded that the bill is unlikely to pass during this legislative session but said the Council Member would be re-introducing the legislation “first thing” in 2026. Officials also stated that Council Speaker-elect Julie Menin is a strong supporter of the legislation.

Protesters at Friday’s rally also criticized Amazon for alleged poor working conditions at the DBK1 facility, stating that drivers are often faced with unrealistic quotas which they say undermines safety.

Workers also complained about inconsistent scheduling, stating that they only found out if they working a particular shift the night before, making it almost impossible to plan social activities or seek a second job.

Christian Tromboli, a driver at the DBK1 facility who was terminated the day before Thanksgiving, said workers would be suspended for a week if they turned down a shift. He added that many workers at the Woodside warehouse are “living paycheck-to-paycheck” and can’t afford to turn down a shift, even if it does clash with another event.

Tromboli said he was fired via email with no clear reason for his dismissal, leading him to believe he was fired due to his efforts to form a union at the facility. When he confronted his manager, he was informed that he was fired for leaving his van door unlocked while he delivered a package to a house. His former colleagues described the infraction as “minor” and not worthy of termination.

At least 70 drivers at the DBK1 facility have signed a petition calling for Tromboli to be reinstated to his position.

“I have an immense gratitude,” Tromboli said. “It’s nice to know that I’ve had an impact on people. This is what solidarity looks like… we’re not going to let a single one of us be knocked down by this big corporation.”

Elected officials also blasted Amazon for not paying employees at the Woodside facility a “dignified salary.”

Richards pointed to reports that Amazon had generated over $76 billion in net income in 2025 and called on the company to increase wages for employees across the country.

“The drivers are what drive Amazon,” Richards said in an address. “Shame on you if you can’t pay your workers a dignified salary. Shame on you if you can’t provide quality healthcare.”

Vincent Perrone, President of Teamsters Local 804, said Amazon has “plenty of money to share” and added that events such as Friday’s rally aim to “make them share it.” Perrone added that a strike “is an option” if Amazon does not recognize drivers’ efforts to unionize.

Matt Multari, who works at the DBK1 facility, said workers are in a “constant state of fear” that their jobs could be terminated at a moment’s notice. Workers are often faced with having their hours cut, he added.

“There are parts of the year where we’re actually getting our days cut,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll take off the day and then be asked to call in on another day. It makes it really hard to have a second job or plan your life around it, and also you’re losing income from that.”

Tromboli said conditions at DBK1 resembled a “rat race,” with drivers forced to compete against one another to achieve unrealistic quotas.

“If we’re not overworking ourselves, there will be route reductions or we will be told there’s not enough work for us,” he said.

Multari said Amazon’s response claiming that DBK1 drivers were not company employees was “nonsense,” adding that he no longer cares what the company has to say.

“We’re not going to win by engaging in a war of words with Amazon,” Multari said. “We’re going to win by actually fighting across this country.”