Cabana building at Silver Gull Beach Club in Breezy Point heavily damaged during 3-alarm blaze early Wednesday morning: FDNY

Fire crews battled for more than three hours to bring the blaze under control.

The FDNY battled a three-alarm fire at the Silver Gull Beach Club in Breezy Point early Wednesday morning.

A call reporting the blaze at 1 Beach 193rd St. and Rockaway Point Boulevard was received at 4:28 a.m. Arriving units found the beachfront cabana structure engulfed in flames with heavy smoke conditions. A second alarm was transmitted soon after arrival. It went to a third-alarm, bringing a total of 63 units and 193 firefighters and EMS personnel to the oceanfront property.

“The first unit to arrive immediately transmitted a second alarm due to the heavy fire,” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief David Simms said. At the high point of the fire, we had five handlines operating due to collapse concerns. Units were pulled out of the building, and we set up an exterior attack.”

Firefighters were able to contain the inferno to just one structure on the beach just east of the pool area. The fire tore through 30 to 40 of the rental cabanas, which is less than 10% of the units at the complex.

The fire was placed under control at 7:42 a.m. FDNY fire marshals are working to determine the cause of the blaze. There were no injuries reported, officials said.

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings responded at first light to conduct structural stability inspections. They observed extensive charring and a partial collapse of the 2-story cabana building.

When the DOB inspectors were informed that the Silver Gull Beach Club property is owned by the National Park Service, and that city agencies do not have jurisdiction over properties in the five boroughs owned by the federal or state government, including the MTA and Port Authority, the inspectors left without completing an investigation and without taking any enforcement actions. QNS reached out to the National Park Service and the Silver Gull Beach Club and is awaiting a response.

The 10-acre Silver Gull Beach Club opened in 1963 on the western end of the Rockaway peninsula.

“It is very sad to hear that the Silver Gull took such terrible damage, but I am continually impressed by the response of the men and women of New York’s Bravest and our local volunteer fire departments when a disaster strikes,” Council Member Joann Ariola said. “The first responders were able to contain the fire before even more damage could be done, and prevented any injuries from occurring. Their quick, disciplined action once again demonstrates the professionalism and dedication New Yorkers rely on when emergencies happen.”