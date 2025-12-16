Quantcast
College Point
Police & Fire

Civilian rescued from shaft at College Point Cement Terminal: FDNY

By Posted on
Rescue 4 and Squad 288 responded to a call of a person trapped in a blind shaft at the College Point Cement Terminal on Monday, Dec. 15.
Rescue 4 and Squad 288 responded to a call of a person trapped in a blind shaft at the College Point Cement Terminal on Monday, Dec. 15.
Courtesy of the FDNY

First responders executed a “blind shaft rescue” in College Point on Monday night.

The FDNY received a call of a civilian trapped in an elevator which was stuck in a blind shaft at the College Point Cement Terminal at 6:28 p.m. on Dec. 15.  FDNY Special Operations Units were then dispatched to 31-30 College Point Ave.

“Rescue 4 and Squad 288 assisted the first due companies, and two members were lowered onto the roof of the elevator,” FDNY Battalion Chief James Lavin said. “They secured the passenger. They lowered a ladder down the hole of the escape hatch of the elevator, and the occupant was able to climb up to safety.”

The civilian refused medical attention and the operation was wrapped up just after 10 p.m.
The civilian refused medical attention and the operation was wrapped up just after 10 p.m.Courtesy of the FDNY
The elevator cab became stuck in a blind shaft and first responders went down and rescued the civilian.
The elevator cab became stuck in a blind shaft and first responders went down and rescued the civilian.Courtesy of the FDNY

The civilian refused medical attention with EMS at the scene and the rescue operation was completed just after 10 p.m., according to the FDNY.

About the Author

Bill Parry

Senior Reporter. Reach me at bparry@schnepsmedia.com

More College Point News

More from Around New York