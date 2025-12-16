Civilian rescued from shaft at College Point Cement Terminal: FDNY

Rescue 4 and Squad 288 responded to a call of a person trapped in a blind shaft at the College Point Cement Terminal on Monday, Dec. 15.

First responders executed a “blind shaft rescue” in College Point on Monday night.

The FDNY received a call of a civilian trapped in an elevator which was stuck in a blind shaft at the College Point Cement Terminal at 6:28 p.m. on Dec. 15. FDNY Special Operations Units were then dispatched to 31-30 College Point Ave.

“Rescue 4 and Squad 288 assisted the first due companies, and two members were lowered onto the roof of the elevator,” FDNY Battalion Chief James Lavin said. “They secured the passenger. They lowered a ladder down the hole of the escape hatch of the elevator, and the occupant was able to climb up to safety.”

The civilian refused medical attention with EMS at the scene and the rescue operation was completed just after 10 p.m., according to the FDNY.