Two civilians injured while escaping two-alarm house fire in Maspeth: FDNY

Two civilians were injured during a two-alarm house fire in Maspeth early Sunday morning, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY received a call of a fire in a home at 70-07 57th Rd. just after 2:40 a.m. Units arrived on the scene in just over three minutes, finding a two-and-a-half-story, occupied wood-frame private home near the Grand Avenue CVS parking lot with heavy fire conditions on the first and second floor and the attic, according to the FDNY. As the fire spread to an occupied home next door, a second alarm was transmitted, bringing a total of 46 units with 141 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene.

“Squad 288 and Ladder 136 arrived to find heavy fire throughout the building, extending to the exposure,” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Tim Keenan said. “We had two civilians trapped in the original fire building who had self-evacuated onto a porch roof and jumped to the ground as units arrived.”

Firefighters stretched a handline between the two homes, stopping the rapidly expanding fire and preventing further damage. The fire was brought under control just before 4:30 a.m. FDNY fire marshals will determine what caused the blaze.

The two injured two civilians were transported by EMS to area hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition.

The American Red Cross registered ten people for emergency assistance, such as financial assistance and temporary lodging. Any residents impacted by this fire who need help with their recovery and have not already connected with the Red Cross should call 1-877-RED CROSS (877-733-2767) and select Option 1.