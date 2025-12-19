Far Rockaway Community Church of the Nazarene hosting Jamaica Rising benefit concert

A Far Rockaway church is hosting a benefit concert on Saturday to provide relief for the victims of Hurricane Melissa, which devastated Jamaica last month.

Far Rockaway is known for its strong Caribbean communities with Jamaican being a key portion of the population, which also knows the hardships involved in disaster recovery just over 13 years after Superstorm Sandy crashed into the peninsula on Oct. 29, 2012.

After the neighborhoods were devastated, Rev. Dr. Les Mullings, who turned his Far Rockaway Community Church of the Nazarene into a disaster relief center, feeding over 3,500 people a day, distributed clothes, provided more than 70,000 cases of water and raised nearly $7 million in relief funds.

On Saturday, Dec. 20, the church is hosting Jamaica Rising, bringing music, community, and compassion together for an important cause. The event features a powerful lineup of artists for a Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., with performances by internationally recognized and locally celebrated artists, representing diverse cultures and music styles. Artists include Papa San, Nadine Sutherland, Kevin Downswell, Skerrit Bwoy, LaToya Mullings, and more.

Guests will also enjoy a variety of Jamaican food offerings, creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for all ages. All proceeds from the concert will directly benefit victims of Hurricane Melissa which struck Jamaica on Nov. 2, helping provide critical resources such as shelter, food, medical assistance, and long-term recovery support for affected communities on the island nation.

“This concert is about unity and home,” Pastor Mullings said. “Many in our community have friends and family who are deeply affected by the storm. This holiday season, we can make a meaningful difference by coming together through music, food, and inspiration.”

Community members, music lovers, and supporters are encouraged to attend the benefit concert at the church, located at 1414 Central Ave., and contribute to the relief effort. For tickets, artist lineup, or additional information, visit Jamaica Rising: Benefit Concert. To donate online, visit www.frcc.church.