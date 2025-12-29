Three firefighters injured during Christmas Day fire in Whitestone: FDNY

Firefighters battled a three-alarm house fire in Whitestone on Christmas Day that spread to two neighboring homes.

The FDNY battled a three-alarm house fire in Whitestone on Christmas Day that spread to two neighboring homes.

According to the FDNY, a call was received at 4:32 p.m. of a fire at 21-07 147th St., and arriving units found the home engulfed in flames. A third alarm was transmitted, bringing a total of 33 units and 188 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene.

“Units responded within four minutes, a very quick response,” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Schiralli said. “It appears that the fire started in a trash can in the alleyway and went up the siding and eventually extended to the siding of the house to the left.”

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries and were transported by EMS to area hospitals. The fire was brought under control at 5:58 p.m.

FDNY fire marshals will determine what caused the blaze.

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings were called to the scene to conduct structural stability inspections of three adjacent houses that were impacted by the three-alarm fire.

In the first home at 21-07 147th St., inspectors found holes in the roof, charred joists that were structurally compromised, and structural stability concerns at the attic level. At 21-11 147th St., DOB inspectors found significant fire damage on the second floor and holes in the roof. In the third house, at 21-05 147th St., DOB inspectors found fire damage on the exterior siding of the building, but no structural damage.

DOB issued full vacate orders at 21-07 and 21-11 147th Street. The owners of the three buildings have hired contractors to board up the damaged properties and clean up debris. DOB ordered the owners of 21-07 147th St. to contract the services of a professional engineer in order to create an engineering report on the statue of the building and plan needed repairs.

The American Red Cross registered two households, including six adults and four children, for emergency assistance. Any residents impacted by the fire who need help with their recovery and have not already connected with the Red Cross should call 1-877-RED CROSS (877-733-2767) and select Option 1.