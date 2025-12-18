Gov. Hochul signs bill aimed at improving how AANHPI history is taught in New York schools

Gov. Kathy Hochul with State Sen. John Liu and Assembly Member Grace Lee, the chief sponsors of a bill aimed at improving how AANHPI history is taught in New York schools. Also pictured is Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Photo courtesy of State Sen. John Liu.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has passed legislation aimed at evaluating and improving how Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) history is taught in public schools across New York state.

The legislation, sponsored by State Sen. John Liu and Assembly Member Grace Lee, directs the state Education Commissioner to conduct a comprehensive survey to assess the current status of AANHPI instruction in K-12 classrooms.

The law (A8463E/S7855E) also calls for the creation of an AANHPI Advisory Committee to recommend strategies for integrating the history, culture and civic contributions of AANHPI communities into the state’s curriculum.

Hochul signed the bill into law on Dec. 12, stating that the measure helps to strengthen inclusive education in New York State.

“AANHPI history is New York history, and our classrooms should reflect that fact,” Hochul said in a statement. “I am proud to sign legislation affirming our commitment to AANHPI New Yorkers that their story is not just part of, but essential to New York students’ education. This law ensures that students across the state will have the tools to understand and appreciate the impact of these communities on our nation.”

Liu praised Hochul for signing the bill and said the legislation takes the state “one step closer” to a statewide AANHPI curriculum that will celebrate the lived experiences of Asian Americans in New York.

“This survey bill is not the endgame, but an important step in that direction by measuring how AANHPI history is currently taught in classrooms, and how it is not,” Liu said in a statement. “Gaining this understanding will help shape our curriculum in the future so we can make sure the education of all students throughout the state accurately reflects the diverse communities that have shaped it.”

Lee, meanwhile, said the legislation helps to tell the “complete American story” by ensuring that Asian American figures who helped shape the history of the United States are not excluded from school curriculums.

“For generations, Asian Americans have helped build this country, yet our histories have too often been left out of our classrooms,” Lee said in a statement. “This law affirms that our stories matter, that our children belong, and that an inclusive education strengthens our community.”

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng also welcomed news that the bill had passed into law, describing the legislation as a “crucial measure” that will help ensure that AANHPI history is not overlooked in schools across the state.

“For generations, AANHPI history has been poorly represented in our education system and social studies textbooks, and it is way past time for that to change,” Meng said in a statement. “It is critical for our next generation to understand that AANHPI history IS American history.”

Council Members Linda Lee and Sandra Ung also praised Hochul for signing the bill, with Ung describing the measure as an “important step” toward addressing the underrepresentation of AANHPI history in New York classrooms.

“It is essential that New York classrooms reflect the full story of our communities and acknowledge the contributions of the AANHPI community,” Ung said in a statement.

Advocates of the bill pointed to research showcasing that teaching of cultural history can increase empathy, reduce bias and strengthen community belonging for students. Advocates added that cultural history can help promote cross-cultural understanding, , helping students from diverse backgrounds appreciate the contributions of all ethnic groups to American history.

Supporters say the legislation responds to long-standing calls from educators, students, and advocacy organizations to address the systemic underrepresentation of AANHPI narratives in school materials. The bill is backed by the REACH Coalition—founded in 2022 by the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families (CACF), OCA-NY, and more than 50 partner organizations—to push for inclusive and equitable education.