LaGuardia Community College hosts third annual Christmas party to honor influential community partners

LaGuardia Community College hosted its third annual Christmas party in Long Island City last Friday. Photo courtesy of LaGuardia Community College.

LaGuardia Community College hosted its annual Christmas party in Long Island City on Dec. 19 to thank community partners who have supported the college over the past 12 months, paying tribute to organizations that “open doors” for LaGuardia students by offering internships, work-study programs and job opportunities.

The college also paid tribute to elected officials and organizations that have supported programming at the college throughout 2025.

the Dec. 19 holiday party, hosted by the office of LaGuardia President Kenneth Adams in partnership with the Communications and External Affairs Division, welcomed Assembly Member David Weprein alongside representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez and Assembly Member Claire Valdez.

Representatives from several community organizations also joined the festive celebration, including 34th Avenue Open Street Coalition, Commonpoint, Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities, Harvard Business Club of NYC and Long Island City Partnership.

Other organizations represented at the event included Museum of Modern Art, New Immigrants Community Empowerment, New York Peace Institute, NYC Commission on Human Rights, NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull Hospital, NYCHA REES, Public Housing Community Fund, St Pat’s For All Inc., The Legal Aid Society, Upbound and the YMCA of Long Island City.

The event, now in its third year, aims to honor the organizations and individuals who have supported LaGuardia, according to Manny Romero, the college’s vice president of communications and external affairs.

“Each year we invite community organizations that have played a significant part in our work over the past year,” Romero said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate all these organizations for their continued support of LaGuardia and our students.”

Adams, meanwhile, told guests at the party that relationships with the local community are crucial to the college’s success.

“Every day we come to work at LaGuardia, I remind our faculty and staff to focus on the second word in our name: community,” Adams said. “Our success depends on the incredible partnerships we have with elected officials, community-based organizations, and arts and cultural institutions across Queens—especially here in western Queens and Long Island City.

“These partners open doors for our students through internships, apprenticeships, part-time jobs, and work-study opportunities, and we are deeply grateful for that support.”

Adams also pointed to a 12% increase in degree-seeking enrollment at the college over the last 12 months compared to 2024, stating that LaGuardia experienced the largest growth of any of the 26 colleges within the CUNY system.

“That achievement reflects the strength of our connections and our shared commitment to creating opportunities for students. Together, we’re building a brighter future for our community,” Adams added.

Weprin, meanwhile, described LaGuardia as a “unique” institution and praised the college for its role in the local Queens community.

“One of the wonderful things about LaGuardia is its deep involvement with the community, especially the immigrant community, and its efforts to encourage civic engagement,” Weprin said at Friday’s party.

College figures also introduced the LaGuardia and Wagner Archives “Gems of Queens” calendar for 2026 during Friday’s party, which features historic and contemporary images of Queens. The calendar will feature images from LaGuardia’s collection alongside original work from LaGuardia students to represent each month of 2026, offering a glimpse of the the city’s “most diverse borough.”

Dr. Gretchen Aguiar, project director for the archives, said the calendar will offer a glimpse of continuity and change in Queens.

“The LaGuardia and Wagner Archives is dedicated to preserving and sharing New York City’s history,” Aguiar said. “Through each month’s images in our 2026 calendar, we offer a glimpse of both continuity and change in Queens—the borough LaGuardia calls home. By engaging students and faculty in research, photography, and storytelling, we enrich our collections and reflect the city’s evolving narratives.”

The calendar will also feature a letter from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards alongside remarks from Adams.

“Looking through the history in this calendar, I see both transformation and continuity in our borough’s fascinating past,” Richards wrote in the calendar. “Back before the bridges and factories and stadiums, Queens was farmland. The people who came for new jobs and opportunities needed what New Yorkers always need: affordable housing and reliable transportation. The calendar shows us how innovation and investment began in Queens as we continue this vital work today.”