Olympic gold medallist Lauren Skye Scruggs visits Long Island Jewish Forest Hills

Lauren Skye Scruggs with her mother Stephany McClain and elected officials at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills. Photo via Arts4All Foundation

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Skye Scruggs visited Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital earlier in December for a holiday meet-and-greet and National Human Rights Month celebration.

Scruggs, the first-ever African American woman to win Olympic gold in fencing, visited her native Queens for a Dec. 20 event co-hosted by Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital. The Arts4All Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing art programs to underserved youth in New York City.

The Olympic champion toured the hospital during the visit before receiving an award from the Arts4All Foundation and Long Island Jewish in honor of National Human Rights Month.

Scruggs and her mother Stephanie McClain received awards for their historic achievements in fencing, while Long Island Jewish President Lorraine Chambers Lewis also received an award on the day.

Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, part of the Northwell Health system, is a 312-bed teaching hospital and the most diverse hospital within the Northwell system.

Scruggs praised the hospital staff for “all the wonderful work they do” during the Dec. 20 visit, adding that she was “deeply grateful” receive the National Human Rights Month award.

“Queens will always be home for me, and I hope my fencing accomplishments will inspire the next generation of athletes and leaders from the community to have the courage and drive to compete on a global stage,” Scruggs said in a statement.

Arts4All founder Dr. Sumita SenGupta, who organized the Dec. 20 event, said Scruggs had come from “humble beginnings” in Ozone Park, adding that her achievements are a testament to the power of perseverence and the strength of family and community. SenGupta added that Scruggs’ achievements can act as a source of inspiration for patients and staff at Long Island Jewish.

“As we gather with cancer survivors, healthcare workers, children and families, and community leaders during this holiday community and human rights month celebration, let us follow in Lauren’s footsteps and continue to progress our communities through pursuing our goals, achieving our potential, and making milestone contributions for our families, communities, and world,” SenGupta said in a statement.

Chambers Lewis, meanwhile, described Scruggs’ visit as both an honor and a moment of pride for the local community.

“Partnering with the Arts4All Foundation allows us to celebrate a historic achievement while uplifting stories that inspire,” Chambers Lewis said.

The Dec. 20 event also featured appearances from a number of local elected officials, including State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, Assembly Member Steven Raga and Council Member-elect Shanel Thomas-Henry.

DiNapoli said the event served as a reminder of the things New Yorkers can do under pressure, praising staff at Long Island Jewish for delivering high-quality healthcare and praising Scruggs for making history on the world stage.

“I am delighted to join Dr. Sumita Sengupta and the Northwell Health community in commemorating Lauren, her mother, and the resolute spirit and strength of young New Yorkers and their ability and determination to improve their craft and positively shape our community and the future of humanity,” DiNapoli said.

Thomas-Henry said she would endeavor to make sure young New Yorkers have access to opportunities that will enable them to follow in Scruggs’ footsteps, while Raga praised Scruggs for showing the “self-determination” to succeed. Raga also said much of his work in the State Assembly aims to ensure that Neew York’s youth has the tools to reach their full potential.

“As this year comes to a close, I am determined to continue working with the Arts4All Foundation and Northwell Health in reaffirming our commitment to investments in community and healthcare initiatives and services,” Raga said.