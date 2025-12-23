Alleged mugger wanted for targeting woman in Woodhaven, leaving her injured, hospitalized: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly robbed a woman in Woodhaven and remains at large more than a month later.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are still looking for a robbery suspect who targeted a 56-year-old woman in broad daylight near the Ruoff Triangle in Woodhaven during the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The victim was walking in the vicinity of 101st Avenue and 87th Street just after 2 p.m. when a stranger approached and allegedly shoved her to the sidewalk, causing minor injuries. The suspect forcibly removed her cell phone and ran off on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition. The approximate value of her stolen cell phone is $1,200, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect and described him as having a dark complexion with a beard and mustache. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 21, the 102nd Precinct has reported 136 robberies so far this year, 32 fewer than the 168 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 19%, according to the most recent CompStat report.