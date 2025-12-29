On-site showings now available at Radiant luxury condominium in Long Island City

On-site showings launched on Monday, Dec. 8, for the available condos at the luxury condominium Radiant, located at 24-01 Queens Plaza N. in Long Island City.

Radiant features 117 total condos, ranging in size from studios to three-bedroom units, across 19 floors.

Approximately 45% of the 117 condos were already sold prior to the launch of on-site showings, reflecting the high demand for housing in the neighborhood.

The showings at Radiant are being handled by the construction management firm New Empire Corp.

“Radiant represents the next generation of Long Island City living,” New Empire Corp. Chief Executive Officer Bentley Zhao said. “Every detail—from the architecture to the amenities—has been thoughtfully crafted to create an environment that is both inspiring and comfortable, perfectly suited for today’s discerning buyers.”

Each condo has floor-to-ceiling windows, custom white oak cabinetry, marble countertops and integrated Bosch appliances. Most of the condos also have private outdoor spaces.

Among the amenities available at Radiant are a Finnish sauna, a basketball court, a rock climbing wall, a sun-drenched fitness center, a glass-enclosed rooftop club with co-working areas, a game room, a children’s playroom and a rooftop terrace with grilling stations. The rooftop terrace also provides visitors with great views of the Manhattan skyline.

The architecture firm ODA designed Radiant, with interior design performed by Paris Forino. Sales for the condos are being handled by the Bethoney Shen Team at Nest Seekers International and co-exclusive leading international brokerage One Realty Global.

“We’re thrilled to invite prospective buyers to experience Radiant firsthand,” Nest Seekers International Managing Director of New Development Michael Bethoney said. “From its architectural distinction to its warm, contemporary interiors, Radiant captures the essence of what makes Long Island City such an exciting place to call home.”

“The newly opened showrooms for Radiant LIC are truly impressive,” One Realty Global Founder and Managing Director Ellen Qian said. “These are beautifully designed spaces that perfectly capture the sophistication and craftsmanship behind each project.”

Those interested in learning more about or scheduling a private on-site showing at Radiant can go to RadiantLIC.com, email sales@radiantlic.com or call (718)-874-9355.