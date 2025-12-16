St. Albans man gets 50 years to life in prison for murdering nephew during argument over chicken during family barbecue in 2023: DA

St. Albans resident Durran Morgan was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison for fatally shooting his nephew ten times during an argument over chicken at a family barbecue during a Memorial Day weekend gathering in 2023.

Durran Morgan, 41, of Pineville Lane, was convicted in November by a jury of murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon. Morgan quarreled with Chevaughn Millings over payment for barbecue chicken — and who was entitled to eat it — at the gathering and then shot him ten times, also injuring his 20-year-old niece. The jury deliberated for less than two hours before delivering the guilty verdict.

According to the charges and trial testimony, on May 27, 2023, at approximately 9:13 p.m., Morgan, along with numerous family members, was having a barbecue at the family home located at 188-10 Pineville Ln. in St. Albans. The defendant and his nephew began to argue about payment for the meal, and Millings and another guest shoved Morgan out of a side door at the house. Morgan then went to the front door, re-entered the home and encountered his nephew. He pulled out a handgun from his waistband and shot Millings ten times. Millings was struck in the abdomen and legs. According to trial records, the defendant’s 20-year-old niece, who was standing near Millings, was hit multiple times in the leg and grazed by a bullet on her forehead. She survived the shooting and is continuing to recover 30 months later.

Police from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at the house and discovered Millings, who lived at the home, with multiple gunshot wounds, and his wounded sister. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed them to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where Millings was pronounced dead, while his sister was listed in stable condition.

Morgan drove away from the crime scene in a white Mercedes-Benz SUV and fled to Georgia after the fatal shooting. He later returned to Queens to surrender at the 113th Precinct on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Morgan testified on his own behalf and claimed to have been a United States Marine and combat veteran. Upon cross-examination, it was shown he had no military record.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise presided at the trial and sentenced Morgan to 50 years to life in prison on Tuesday.

“Durran Morgan became enraged over food payment during a family barbecue and then settled the dispute with a gun,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “He will now face 50 years to life in prison for this horrific act of violence that will haunt his family for many years. We hope this sentence helps his family continue to heal and recover from this tragedy.”