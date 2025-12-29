Alleged Steinway Street slasher sought in unprovoked attack: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly slashing a young man in the face in what is believed to be an unprovoked attack on Steinway Street in Astoria.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are still looking for a slasher a month after he allegedly attacked a man on Steinway Street in what is believed to be an unprovoked attack during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 30.

Police say a 22-year-old man was sitting in front of 30-04 Steinway Street just before 4 a.m. when a stranger approached him. Without exchanging any words, the aggressor pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim across the left side of his face causing a laceration, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. It has not yet been determined if the victim was targeted by the suspect who ran off in an unknown direction and remains at large.

EMS transported the injured victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect who is seen walking down Steinway Street while smoking a cigarette.

He has a dark complexion with mid-length locs, a full beard and a mustache. He wore a black hooded winter jacket over a white sweatshirt, green sweatpants with an orange stripe down the legs and gray sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 21, the 114th Precinct has reported 523 felony assaults so far this year, 43 fewer than the 566 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 7.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.