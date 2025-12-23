Suspect shoved employee during robbery of Woodhaven cellphone store: NYPD

A commercial robbery suspect was caught on camera leaving a Woodhaven cell phone store with $5,000 with of stolen devices in his hands.

Police from the 102nd Precinct are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Woodhaven cell phone store on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 11.

The masked man entered the Cricket wireless store located at 95-03 Jamaica Ave. at 5:15 p.m. and removed approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise, including cellphones, police said.

As the robber attempted to exit the store, a 22-year-old woman came out from behind the counter and attempted to intervene, according to law enforcement sources. The suspect pushed the victim, resulting in a brief physical altercation, before he left the shop. The store employee was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect, which shows him with the stolen cellphones in his hands as he walked along Jamaica Avenue.

He has a medium complexion with a medium build and is approximately 5 feet and 10 inches tall with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded winter jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black sneakers and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information regarding this commercial robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 21, the 102nd Precinct has reported 136 robberies so far this year, 32 fewer than the 168 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 19%, according to the most recent CompStat report.