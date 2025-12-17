Five suspects wanted in Flushing schoolyard assault, robbery and stabbing of teen: NYPD

Cops are searching for these five suspects who viciously attacked a 17-year-old boy in a Flushing schoolyard leaving him stabbed, beaten and robbed of his personal property.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are still looking for five young Asian men who allegedly stabbed, beat, and robbed a 17-year-old boy in a schoolyard on the night of Sunday, Nov. 23.

Police say the victim was in the rear of P.S. 020 John Bowne at 142-30 Barclay Ave. just before 7:30 p.m. when the gang surrounded him. One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the boy multiple times in the left arm. The rest of the group joined the attack and repeatedly punched and kicked him about the body while forcibly removing his Apple Airpods, and wallet. The stolen property is valued at approximately $455, according to authorities.

The gang of five fled the schoolyard on foot, traveling westbound on Sanford Avenue toward Kissena Boulevard and Main Street, police said.

EMS responded to the location and transported the youngster to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx for treatment, where he was listed in stable condition, an NYPD spokesman said, adding that he could not explain why the patient was taken to the Bronx instead on New York-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital just over a mile away from the crime scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the five suspects who are all described as male with light complexions.

The first assailant has his hair dyed blond and wore a black jacket over a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers. The second suspect wore a distinctive black hoodie with “1977” in white numerals across the chest, black pants and black sneakers. The third suspect wore a black winter jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt while the fourth wore a black winter jacket over a black hoodie, black pants and black sneakers. The fifth assailant wore a black jacket over a white hooded sweatshirt.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information leading to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Dec. 14, the 109th Precinct has reported 237 robberies so far this year, 47 fewer than the 284 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 16.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 368 reported so far in 2025, 112 fewer than the 368 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 23.3%, according to CompStat.