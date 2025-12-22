Multiple suspects wanted for allegedly robbing 17-year-old boy near Citi Field parking lot: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who allegedly robbed a 17-year-old boy on Roosevelt Avenue near the Citi Field parking lot before robbing a second victim nearly an hour later in Flushing.

Police from the 110th Precinct are looking for a half dozen suspects who allegedly robbed a teenager near the Citi Field parking lot during the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 16.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was in front of 117-03 Roosevelt Ave. in Corona at around 1:35 a.m. when he was surrounded by six young men who began to push him around demanding his property. One of the perpetrators then forcibly removed the victim’s cellphone and jewelry before running off on foot eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue towards Flushing. Police said the value of the stolen property was approximately $1,300 and the victim was not injured during the robbery.

Investigators say the same group targeted a second man nearly an hour later in the confines of the 109th Precinct when a 27-year-old victim was at the intersection of 40th Road and Main Street near the New World Mall in Flushing when he was surrounded by five young men at 2:15 a.m. One of the perpetrators snatched a necklace from his neck while another threatened him before they ran off in an unknown direction. The value of the necklace is approximately $5,000, police said, adding that the second victim was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described them as approximately 14 to 18 years old. Most of them wore hoods or face covering to hide their identifying features.

Through Dec. 14, the 109th Precinct has reported 237 robberies so far this year, 47 fewer than the 284 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 16.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Robberies are also down in the 110th Precinct with 417 reported so far in 2025, 101 fewer than the 518 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 19.5%, according to CompStat.