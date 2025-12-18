Firefighters battled a fatal fire in Astoria on Thursday mormon on the top floor of a 14-story apartment building in the Queensview coop complex on Crescent Street.

A resident of the Queensview residential cooperative housing complex in Astoria has died after a fire on the top floor of a 14-story building at 33-34 Crescent St. on Wednesday, Dec. 17, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY received a report of a fire in the apartment building at 7:35 a.m. and found a civilian inside a 14th floor unit with a serious injury. EMS rushed the patient to Mount Sinai Hospital in Astoria where the patient succumbed and was pronounced dead.

The fire was brought under control at 8:20 a.m. and FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze. The identity of the deceased if pending family notification.

“On behalf of our entire community, I am sending my deepest sympathies to their family and loved ones,” Council Member Tiffany Cabán said. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating loss. Thank you to all the FDNY firefighters, EMTs, first responders, and city agencies that responded swiftly to this tragedy.”

The FDNY responded to another fatal fire in Jackson Heights on Thursday morning. A call was received at 5:10 a.m. of a fire on the first floor in an apartment building at 37-06 80th St. and arriving units found residents escaping the flames on fire escapes.

Firefighters found an 80-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive inside a burned-out apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene, an NYPD spokesman said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. EMS treated three civilians and one firefighter with non-life-threatening injuries. FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.