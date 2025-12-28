Victoria’s Secrets: From flu to fabulous

The Chanukah lights on the sabbath of Addy’s bat mitzvah.

It was a true testament to the ebbs and flow of life — otherwise known to me as my “roller coaster life” — that I went from an eye operation, to a flu and COVID diagnosis, to the exquisite bat mitzvah of my beloved granddaughter Addy. And what a celebration it was!

For years, my eye doctor, Dr. Fox, has followed my care, and sadly, when he retired, I was at a loss. Living in two worlds, I go to my dear friend Dr. Peter Micholas for advice on doctors, and he recommended Stony Brook’s Dr. Robert A Honkanen, so after an initial visit, the plan was hatched and completed.

The eye operation resulted in my seeing the world in sharper focus. What a treat!

But a few days later, I had a cough and was feeling feverish, so I was off to faithful Dr. Kot, an emergency care physician in Southampton. My nasal smear and chest X-ray sent me to bed!

There, I laid trying to keep silent, thinking of my late husband Dr. Stu Yunis’ words to me when I got my annual cough: “Shut your mouth and drink lots of fluids!”

So I did, along with all the meds Dr. Kot ordered. I needed to be well for my family celebration of my beloved Addy — and I was!

Addy had come to live with me when she was 2 years old with her mom and brother Jonah after her dad died.

My beloved Stu had died in March and her dad died in May while they were living in Dallas. I invited my dearest daughter to move in with me and she did.

So began a wonderful time together for seven years — until COVID hit.

They moved to their own home and I missed them, but understood it was time for them to be on their own.

So now with Addy’s celebration of her becoming a bat mitzvah, all the sweet memories of her growing up in my home flooded my mind as she masterfully read from the Torah, as is the tradition of our Jewish faith.

I remembered when she was only 4 and moved the furniture in the living room every morning to do her dance routines. I remembered when she was 5 and organized her “Halloween” birthday party on May 24 — her real birthday — where she dressed up and had farm animals and a pony for rides in our backyard .

She always knew her mind and so it was her “coming of age” celebration.

After her powerful performance reading from the Torah and receiving numerous “mazel tovs” (congratulations), the ceremony ended at Temple Sinai in Roslyn.

Special thanks to the team at Temple Sinai who nurtured and guided Addy through the preparation for the service.

Cantor/educator Elena Schwartz and tutor Dina Kwasnicki, you made Addy and us proud!

We made our way to Hendrick’s Tavern by Roslyn’s clock tower and continued with a luncheon in a stunningly decorated private room.

Laughter, music and joy filled the intimate space for the completion of her perfect day.

May her life be forever filled with all the love that was given to her on her bat mitzvah day!

Chanukah lights bring hope

As Jewish people around the world completed their eight days of celebrating Chanukah, I was reminded of the holiday’s roots at my granddaughter Addy’s bat mitzvah. I’d like to share it with you all:

Tonight, we kindle lights, recalling the victory of the Macabees, a small people who refused to surrender their identity, faith, or their flame.

Jews of all lands, connected through memory, practice, and hope. We kindle lights in the darkness, remembering the courage of our ancestors. May these lights remind us that even a small flame can dispel great shadows.

We stand with Jews everywhere whose lives and communities are under threat.

May our hearts be filled with compassion, strength and steadfast hope.

As the Chanukah lights grow stronger each night, so may our commitments to justice, peace and life grow even brighter. May the light of Chanukah shine in every home and every heart.

What a week it was!