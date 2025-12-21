Victoria’s secrets: Possibilities

Anthony Barker received the Lara Rebecca Schneps Community Service Award surrounded by staff and my family.

My heart is broken as I think of those families who are so devastated to have lost their loved ones to hate at both Brown University and in Sydney, Australia.

I’ve visited Sydney — my favorite city in Australia — where a menorah lighting ceremony to celebrate Chanukah ended in an antisemitic bloodbath.

Bay Terrace Rabbi Yossi Blesofsky said it best:

“Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and our most heartfelt prayers for an immediate and miraculous healing for those wounded. However, NOTHING will keep us down!”

Antisemitism is hate and when it is spewed, the venom is in the hater and never leaves. But I do believe haters/terrorists will hurt more than Jews — we are only the beginning…

My media company began with the Queens Courier in Bayside. What I love and cherish about Queens is its diversity. For example, Flushing High School has over 100 different languages spoken. Students get along. In fact, the diverse communities in Queens live side by side peacefully and respectfully, with Queens County being the most diverse population anywhere on Earth. Queens is a model for the world.

Hate has no place in our world and must be renounced!

On Friday night, I saw diversity celebrated at the Life’s WORC gala.

The packed room at the elegant Garden City Hotel celebrated the diverse, special people that the agency I helped found serves.

The highlight of the night for me was to see the shining, smiling faces of two residents, Megan and Brett, from our Westbury group home, performing a joyous dance routine to I’ve Had The Time of My Life from “Dirty Dancing” with all their hearts in the middle of the large dance floor and receiving a standing ovation!

Later in the evening, I was honored to give the Lara Rebecca Schneps Community Service Award to one of the people Life’s WORC serves: Anthony Barker, who has cerebral palsy and fights fearlessly with a mighty voice in advocacy for people like himself. A true warrior for right!

Love and generosity filled the ballroom, and thanks to the support of those there, Life’s WORC raised over $300,000!

I was so proud that my grandson Blake volunteers at Life’s WORC and my daughter Samantha Sohmer — his mom — serves on Life WORC’s board, so the generations are lined up to continue what Lara started.

Serving special people with special needs who are on the autism spectrum and have developmental disabilities is a special cause, and we were delighted that Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined us.

Life’s WORC CEO John Pfeifer said it best:

“Tonight we celebrate possibilities to assure services, homes and tender loving care for the most vulnerable people among us.”

I was also thrilled to give Melissa Rabinovich, NY1 News Assistant News Director, the Advocate of the Year Award for her endless efforts to help people with special needs like her son Dylan, whom she has fought for for decades.

The powerful night brought advocates together for a worthy cause. It doesn’t get better than this, especially in the season of giving. What a meaningful gift a donation to Life’s WORC is!

Geraldo Rivera and his wife Erica just donated generously, as did his friend Bill O’Reilly. You, too, can be on the list!

To learn more, visit lifesworc.org.

Earlier in the week, I shared with my magnificent Dan’s Papers associate publishers and their fearless leader Stephanie Bitis a recognition and celebration of the winners in Dime Bank’s Dans Best of the Best at the regal Suffolk Theatre in Riverhead.

Recognizing Maccabiah Games founder

Talia Carner and Stuart Stuart Weitzman at the Chanukah celebration, where the Maccabi USA’s Medal of Honor was awarded to Talia’s late husband Ron Carner, who was a big mâcher in Maccabi USA and VP of Maccabi Workd Union.

What a week it was!