Woman stabbed 16-year-old boy on MTA bus in Fresh Meadows: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy on an MTA Q25 bus in Fresh Meadows.

A woman stabbed a 16-year-old boy in an alleged unprovoked attack on a southbound MTA Q25 bus on Parsons Boulevard on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

The boy was riding in the bus in front of 82-74 Parson Blvd. at 3:40 p.m., when a stranger approached him and allegedly stabbed him once in the abdomen, police said. The suspect exited the bus at the intersection of 82nd Drive and Parsons Boulevard and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to the location and found the wounded teen still onboard the bus. EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect from inside the Q25 bus and walking past stores on Parsons Boulevard. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, teal sweatpants, black socks and white sneakers, and she was carrying a black purse.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Dec. 14, the 107th Precinct has reported 244 felony assaults so far this year, 19 fewer than the 263 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 7.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down significantly in the precinct with two dozen reported so far this year, 12 fewer than the 36 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 41.5%, according to CompStat.