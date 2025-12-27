Year in Review: Queens’ top stories from May 2025

Justin “Cupcake” Santiago, of Ozone Park, was identified as the leader of one of the most prolific auto-theft rings in the city in nearly a decade. The bust was the biggest story on QNS in May.

As 2025 turns to 2026, QNS is looking back on some of the top stories from the year,

Below are some of the top stories from the month of May, with crime stories dominating the headlines. The city’s efforts to expand its compost program and add new public schools throughout the borough also caught the eye in May.

Twenty people indicted in Queens-based $4.6M vehicle theft ring after three-year probe

Twenty individuals were indicted on May 8 and variously charged in a wide-ranging scheme to steal cars in Queens, throughout New York City and its suburbs, following a three-year investigation by the Queens District Attorney’s Office, the NYPD, and the New York State Police dubbed “Operation Hellcat,” into the criminal enterprise based in Queens.

Some of the vehicles were stolen from owners’ driveways, some with the keys or key fobs inside. The stolen vehicles were often sold through advertisements on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The defendants are charged in nine separate indictments for a total of 373 counts, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced.

Katz described the operation as “one of the most prolific and organized auto theft rings” ever uncovered in New York City. She also identified Justin “Cupcake” Santiago, 33, of 86th Street in Ozone Park, as “more of a mentor than a ringleader” of the crew that evolved over time.

City expands compost program with smaller bin option as collection totals reach record high

New York City’s curbside composting program has reached a new milestone in May, with more than 5.4 million pounds of compostable material collected between May 18 and May 24, according to the Department of Sanitation (DSNY).

The total marked the highest amount collected in a single week since the city launched the initiative and is part of a steady increase in participation in recent months.

DSNY announced on MAy 28 that it had introduced a smaller compost bin designed for single and two-family households in response to a growing demand for compost bins throughout the city.

Queens to gain three new public schools as part of citywide education expansion

Mayor Eric Adams and Public Schools Chancellor Melissa Avilés-Ramos announced on May 5 that seven new public schools would open their doors across the city for the 2025/26 academic year, with three schools slated to open in Queens.

Queens International High School at 977 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood, Northwell School of Health Sciences in Woodside and Historically Black College and University Early College Prep High School in Jamaica all opened their doors in September.

The expansion aims to address classroom overcrowding, improve access to specialized learning programs and provide new career pathways for students, brining more than 4,000 new school seats to the public school system.

Housing lottery receives 6 million applications for just 10,000 units, leaving many behind

A QNS/amNewYork special investigation found that the city’s housing lottery system is overwhelmed with applications, with more than six million applications submitted for just 10,000 affordable units in 2024.

Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) acting Commissioner Ahmed Tigani testified at an April 29 City Council hearing and noted that each new development typically receives an average of 16,000 applications—underscoring the scale of the city’s ongoing housing crisis.

The report also found that many residents are priced out of even applying for “affordable” units, with many units listed on Housing Connect available at rates far above the median income for the city.

Woodhaven man charged with abducting and assaulting 11-year-old girl in Forest Park

A Woodhaven man was charged with abducting an 11-year-old girl as she rode her bike in Forest Park on May 19 and then dragging her into a wooded area near Victory Field, where he groped and assaulted her before her father intervened and chased him away.

Teddy Moussignac, 44, of 102nd Street, was arraigned on May 21 in Queens Criminal Court on a complaint charging him with kidnapping, sexual abuse, assault and other related crimes. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, at around 4:40 p.m. on May 19, Moussignac grabbed the youngster as she rode along a bike path, put his hands over her mouth and nose, and told her, “If you scream, I will kill you.”

After taking her into a secluded area, he allegedly groped her breast with his hand, and then punched her in the face and thigh, causing substantial pain, scratches on her arms, bruising and swelling to her face. Her 37-year-old father had been searching for his daughter when he saw Moussignac holding her and yelled, causing him to release the girl and run off into the woods.