Quantcast
Queensboro Hill
News

Alley Pond Environmental Center brings furry friends to special visit at P.S. 120

By Posted on
furry friends
Alley Pond Environmental Center visited students last Friday at P.S. 120 in Queensboro Hill, where they brought along furry friends for students to pet and learn about their habitat.
Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Sandra Ung

Students at P.S. 120 in Queensboro Hill got up close and personal with some furry friends after staff from Alley Pond Environmental Center paid a special visit to the school on Jan. 9.

Council Member Sandra Ung, who allocated $30,000 to APEC to provide educational programming at schools throughout her district, joined students in two classrooms as they pet guinea pigs, birds and other animals. 

According to a news release from Ung’s office, hands-on learning is an important part of education. When students get the chance to meet animals up close, learn about their habitats, and explore how they fit into our natural world, Ung said it helps build curiosity. 

It also helps students appreciate the environment around them, she continued, whether it’s a park, a backyard or even the trees on their walk home.

“Thank you to the teachers and staff here at PS 120,” Ung said in the press release. “And a special thank you to the Alley Pond Environmental Center for the incredible work they do with students across District 20.”

Council Member Sandra Ung, holding a copy of “Baby on Board: How Animals Carry Their Young,” joined students as the environmental center taught them about different kinds of animals. Ohoto courtesy of the Office of Council Member Sandra Ung
A staff member from APEC passes around a guinea pig, allowing students to pet it during a hands-on educational activity. Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Sandra Ung
Ung takes a turn petting the guinea pig during her visit to P.S. 120. Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Sandra Ung
Ung allocated $30,000 to APEC for educational programs throughout her district. Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Sandra Ung

About the Author

More Queensboro Hill News

More from Around New York