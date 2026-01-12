Alley Pond Environmental Center brings furry friends to special visit at P.S. 120

Alley Pond Environmental Center visited students last Friday at P.S. 120 in Queensboro Hill, where they brought along furry friends for students to pet and learn about their habitat.

Students at P.S. 120 in Queensboro Hill got up close and personal with some furry friends after staff from Alley Pond Environmental Center paid a special visit to the school on Jan. 9.

Council Member Sandra Ung, who allocated $30,000 to APEC to provide educational programming at schools throughout her district, joined students in two classrooms as they pet guinea pigs, birds and other animals.

According to a news release from Ung’s office, hands-on learning is an important part of education. When students get the chance to meet animals up close, learn about their habitats, and explore how they fit into our natural world, Ung said it helps build curiosity.

It also helps students appreciate the environment around them, she continued, whether it’s a park, a backyard or even the trees on their walk home.

“Thank you to the teachers and staff here at PS 120,” Ung said in the press release. “And a special thank you to the Alley Pond Environmental Center for the incredible work they do with students across District 20.”