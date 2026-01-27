AM Hyndman visits Metropolitan College as part of statewide education tour

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman (fifth from left) visited Metropolitan College of New York in Manhattan as part of her statewide tour of colleges and universities to ensure they are providing ample opportunities for students to build careers in the state. Hyndman has served as chair of the New York State Assembly Committee on Higher Education since 2015.

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman, chair of the New York State Assembly Committee on Higher Education, toured the Metropolitan College of New York, located in the Bronx, on Jan. 15 as part of her statewide tour of colleges and universities.

Hyndman’s visit to MCNY Bronx marked her first college tour of 2026, contributing to her ongoing effort to ensure that students who study in New York can build careers in the state.

“As chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee, I feel it is important to see how colleges are preparing students for today’s and tomorrow’s workforce,” Hyndman said. “MCNY is working to support students, build long careers and meet workforce needs across New York. This will not only help students but also fuel our economy in the future.”

The assemblywoman, who represents an area of Queens including Jamaica and St. Albans, met with MCNY President Charles J. Gibbs and MCNY leadership during her visit to learn more about the school’s plans for financial stability, new academic programs and student support services.

Hyndman’s tour highlighted MCNY’s focus on career-focused education for working adults, the news release said.

The college — a career-focused institution serving working adults in New York City — offers short, accelerated programs and stackable credentials that allow students to earn certificates quickly and apply those credits toward graduate degrees.

MCNY’s business and healthcare programs — including healthcare informatics and risk management — are designed to help students advance in fields such as health services, risk management and health informatics. The college said the programs prepare students to build careers in New York.

The assemblywoman also learned about MCNY’s strong support for students, including trauma-informed retention programs, a new Veteran Center funded by a $740,000 grant, and workforce programs that help address the shortage of mental health providers.

According to the news release, the grant reflects Hyndman’s priorities in supporting veteran students, which MCNY said it plans to expand services for.

Gibbs said the college was honored to welcome Hyndman, who has served as chair of the higher education committee since 2015, and commended her longstanding leadership.

“[Hyndman’s] leadership as chair of the New York State Assembly’s Higher Education Committee reflects a deep understanding of how education, equity and economic opportunity intersect in shaping opportunity and upward mobility,” Gibbs said. “It is always an honor to share ideas, and I look forward to continued dialogue and collaboration in support of our students and communities we serve.”

At the end of the visit, Hyndman and Gibbs expressed their shared commitment to continue working together on issues such as workforce development, expanded veteran services and new pathways to higher education credentials.